His partner DCI Tom Barnaby, played by John Nettles, remained in the series with a string of secondary sergeants until 2011, when he finally stepped down and was replaced by his character's younger cousin John Barnaby, played by Neil Dudgeon.

Now, with a new 25th season already in production, Casey has said he would be happy to make an appearance.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, he said: "It really hadn’t occurred to me, but I would be open to everything really, and the show is so well loved still.

The new series of Midsomer Murders is in production. ITV

"I returned once when Cully got married and that was great. I loved my entrance. Coming flying off the road and crashing into the trees and walking out of the wreckage to see John standing there was just brilliant.

"So yeah, never say never, that would be a lovely idea wouldn’t it!"

He added: "Neil Dudgeon is such a lovely fella and does such a beautiful job."

However, Casey doesn't necessarily need to return as Troy when he's already taking a step back into the world of Midsomer this autumn.

Starting in October the actor will be playing Nettles's part of Tom Barnaby in the new touring production of The Killings at Badger’s Drift.

Now workshopping and preparing for the part, Casey said the whole process had been "incredibly nostalgic" and "brought up a lot of memories" from his time on the show.

"It was such a fantastic time in my early career and John and I spent so much time together.

"When my eldest boy was born, I was actually staying with John, so we’ve had such a lovely friendship over the years."

Sergeant Troy and Tom Barnaby in Midsomer Murders. TV Times/Getty

Looking back on his time on the show, Casey was drawn to the number of incredible actors he worked with: "Orlando Bloom came and did one before he went off to play Legolas, and Tobias Menzies was in that one too, even in that first episode, Rosalie Crutchley, I mean she was so amazing."

"All these great, fabulous people, I felt like I was in a masterclass everyday for six or seven years watching the greats of TV, film and theatre."

When asked why the show has had such endurance and legacy, he concluded: "It’s loved all over the world because it has a sort of Englishness that people abroad imagine we all live like – living in chocolate box villages with intrigue and mystery behind every net curtain.

"It feels a privilege to have been part of it from the start – and even more so coming back into it now."

Midsomer Murders The Killings at Badger’s Drift will tour the UK from October 2025 to April 2026, you can find tickets at ATG Tickets.

Midsomer Murders is available to stream on ITVX.

