Based on the beloved series and the book by Caroline Graham, the show will tour UK venues from October 2025 to April 2026 with Casey at the helm.

On taking on the iconic part first created by John Nettles, the actor said: “I never expected to revisit the world of Midsomer, with its weird and wonderful characters and all their dark, twisted secrets. So to be asked to play the iconic role of Detective Chief Inspector Barnaby in this new stage adaptation of The Killings at Badger’s Drift was a real surprise.

“Workshopping the play, you realise the characters have an inherent theatricality, which is perfect to bring to the stage.

He added: “It has brought back some wonderful memories of such a happy time in my career playing Sgt Troy and the fantastic time I had working with the amazing John Nettles and to be stepping into his shoes as Barnaby is both a little daunting and incredibly exciting.”

While Nettles himself responded: “How wonderful that the original tale of murder and intrigue in Midsomer will be solved by Daniel, in this new stage version of Badger’s Drift.

“Daniel brought the young Troy to life so brilliantly in the original TV pilot of the book and I’m delighted that he gets to lead the investigation in this theatre adaption."

The announcement of this theatrical adaptation, directed by Guy Unsworth, was also shortly followed by news of a TV series revival, which reportedly began filming in March.

The cast is being led by Neil Dudgeon as DCI John Barnaby (Tom's cousin) who exclusively revealed at the RadioTimes.com covers party: "I don't know when it's next being broadcast, but we start filming again at the end of March for season 25, so it goes on."

"We've had a year off this year. We didn't film this year, but last year. But we are filming again this year. We're filming four new stories from March this year."

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When and where can I see Midsomer Murders on stage?

Misdomer Murders

15 dates and venues have been announced so far for the Midsomer Murders UK tour:

24th Oct – 1st Nov 2025 – London, Richmond

4th – 8th Nov 2025 – Malvern, Festival Theatre

11th – 15th Nov 2025 – Chester, Storyhouse

18th – 22nd Nov 2025 – Eastbourne, Devonshire Park Theatre

25th – 29th Nov 2025 – Sheffield, Lyceum

20th – 24th Jan 2026 – Truro, Hall for Cornwall

27th – 31st Jan 2026 – Guildford, The Yvonne Arnaud Theatre

3rd – 7th Feb 2026 – Brighton, Theatre Royal

10th – 14th Feb 2026 – Blackpool, Grand

17th – 21st Feb 2026 – Glasgow, Theatre Royal

24th – 28th Feb 2026 – Nottingham, Theatre Royal

10th – 14th Mar 2026 – Birmingham, The Alexandra

17th – 21st Mar 2026 – Norwich, Theatre Royal

24th – 28th Mar 2026 – Derby, Derby Theatre

14th – 18th Apr 2026 – Leicester, The Curve

How to get Midsomer Murders UK tour tickets

Tickets for the shows in Richmond, Brighton, Glasgow and Birmingham are all on ATG Tickets.

Ad

You can also take a look at the best West End shows and our Great Gatsby review.