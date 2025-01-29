Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Covers Party, Dudgeon said: "I don't know when it's next being broadcast, but we start filming again at the end of March for season 25, so it goes on.

"We've had a year off this year. We didn't film this year, but last year. But we are filming again this year. We're filming four new stories from March this year."

Nick Hendrix as DS Jamie Winter and Neil Dudgeon as DCI John Barnaby in Midsomer Murders. Bentley Productions for ITV and ITVX

Once again, fans will be transported to the county of Midsomer for plenty more grisly cases and guest stars.

Dudgeon, of course, leads the cast as DCI John Barnaby, who is the younger cousin of former series lead detective DCI Tom Barnaby, who was played by John Nettles.

So far, the pair have been the only series leads over the course of its staggering run from 1997. But does Dudgeon have any plans of moving on from the series anytime soon?

"I'm very happy in the countryside there. It's very nice," he said.

"No, I assume that at some point I'll get the hook. You know, the hook will all come and sort of drag me off into the wings and they won't want me anymore.

"But they haven't done it yet, so I'm going to keep going to work until I get the hook."

Dudgeon leads the cast with Nick Hendrix as DS Jamie Winter and Barnaby's right-hand man, while the rest of the main cast includes Fiona Dolman as John's wife Sarah Barnaby and Annette Badland as pathologist Fleur Perkins.

It's been a long time with Midsomer on our screen, with the show having celebrated its 25th anniversary back in 2022.

The occasion was marked with a documentary called Midsomer Murders – 25 Years of Mayhem, which is available to stream on ITVX.

Midsomer Murders is available to stream on ITVX.

