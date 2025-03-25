Once the season has been completed, its 144 episode-count will mean it has produced more instalments than Poirot, Vera or Columbo.

John Barnaby star Neil Dudgeon said in a statement: "It’s fantastic to be filming Midsomer again. The scripts are all great, full of intrigue and mystery, so I’m very excited for you to see them."

Annette Badland as Fleur Perkins, Neil Dudgeon as DCI John Barnaby and Nick Hendrix as DS Jamie Winter in Midsomer Murders. Bentley Productions for ITV

He continued: "Our writers, who seem so normal, have come up with yet more extraordinary ways for the residents of Midsomer to despatch their neighbours, which is fun and slightly worrying; I work with these people!

Read more:

"And, of course, the cast and crew are all back together, and it’s great to see everyone and hear all the news and gossip. It’s just like living in a village in Midsomer! I hope you all love them when they are finished."

Dudgeon previously confirmed he would be starting filming in March when speaking with RadioTimes.com exclusively earlier this year.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

"I don't know when it's next being broadcast, but we start filming again at the end of March for season 25, so it goes on," he said.

"We've had a year off this year. We didn't film this year, but last year. But we are filming again this year. We're filming four new stories from March this year."

Midsomer Murders is available to stream on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.