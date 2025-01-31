Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Dudgeon said: "I'm very happy in the countryside, it's very nice. And no, I assume that at some point I'll get the hook.

"They'll all come and sort of drag me off into the wings, and they won't want anymore, but they haven't done it yet, so I'm gonna keep going to work until I get the hook."

Nick Hendrix as DS Jamie Winter and Neil Dudgeon as DCI John Barnaby in Midsomer Murders. Bentley Productions for ITV and ITVX

When asked who he thinks could take over as the lead, stars of McDonald & Dodds (Gouveia and Watkins) joked that one of them would be a good replacement.

At the Radio Times Covers Party 2025, Dudgeon said: "Jason, obviously, unless they needed to go for somebody, well, you're quite a bit younger than me.

"You've been a detective, it's in the lovely countryside. So that would be great, we've got two good options."

Read more:

It has been a while since Midsomer Murders was last on our TV screens, but Dudgeon confirmed to RadioTimes.com that filming is commencing soon.

He said: "I don't know when it's next being broadcast, but we start filming again at the end of March for season 25, so it goes on.

"We've had a year off this year. We didn't film this year, but last year. But we are filming again this year.

"We're filming four new stories from March this year."

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Midsomer Murders is available to stream on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.