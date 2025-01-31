McDonald & Dodds stars throw hat in the ring for Midsomer Murders role
However, Neil Dudgeon isn't planning on leaving anytime soon...
While Neil Dudgeon has no plans to leave Midsomer Murders anytime soon, Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins have both said they'd be interesting in stepping in to take over as the formidable detective in charge, should that ever happen.
Dudgeon currently stars as as DCI John Barnaby, having replaced John Nettles as the lead in 2011, and he'll be sticking round for as long as he can.
Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Dudgeon said: "I'm very happy in the countryside, it's very nice. And no, I assume that at some point I'll get the hook.
"They'll all come and sort of drag me off into the wings, and they won't want anymore, but they haven't done it yet, so I'm gonna keep going to work until I get the hook."
When asked who he thinks could take over as the lead, stars of McDonald & Dodds (Gouveia and Watkins) joked that one of them would be a good replacement.
At the Radio Times Covers Party 2025, Dudgeon said: "Jason, obviously, unless they needed to go for somebody, well, you're quite a bit younger than me.
"You've been a detective, it's in the lovely countryside. So that would be great, we've got two good options."
It has been a while since Midsomer Murders was last on our TV screens, but Dudgeon confirmed to RadioTimes.com that filming is commencing soon.
He said: "I don't know when it's next being broadcast, but we start filming again at the end of March for season 25, so it goes on.
"We've had a year off this year. We didn't film this year, but last year. But we are filming again this year.
"We're filming four new stories from March this year."
Midsomer Murders is available to stream on ITVX.
