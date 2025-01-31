But things eventually worked out and the pair couldn't be more in love. They’re now engaged, with their wedding set for just six months from now, and actress Megan Cusack has since confirmed that the wedding is definitely happening.

When asked if the wedding is still going ahead between Nancy and Roger at the Radio Times Covers Party 2025, Cusack exclusively to RadioTimes.com: "Yeah, 100 percent, who doesn't want to get married?"

Laura Main, Megan Cusack and Helen George at the Radio Times Covers Party 2025. Radio Times/Ray Burmiston

Cusack kept quiet about the upcoming wedding, which will likely come as a relief to fans, especially after her recent absence from the show.

Viewers last saw Nancy celebrating her engagement in the final moments of season 14 episode 1, but since then, she hasn't been seen.

When the actress was previously asked if her character would be leaving the series, Cusack ensured to keep shtum.

"It was lovely [to explore all of that]. I never thought Nancy would have a romance, so it's a new element of that character.

"And it's been lovely in the sense that it feels like the community of Poplar has allowed her to let her guard down and experience someone loving her."

However in a separate interview, Cusack confirmed that Nancy is "not leaving us just yet".

With the added confirmation that the wedding is happening, we can only hope we'll see Nancy soon!

Call the Midwife airs on Sundays at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

