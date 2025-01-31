Now, star Tala Gouveia has shared a message of gratitude to the show's fans while speaking at the Radio Times Covers Party 2025.

"Thank you for watching," she began. "So many people come up to us in the street and just love it – and not just a particular demographic, I think it's been such a family show, just so many age groups and people from all around the country. And not just our country, it's still selling all over the world."

Midsomer Murders' Neil Dudgeon with McDonald & Dodds's Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins. Ray Burmiston/Radio Times

"It was a fun run," she concluded, as co-star Jason Watkins added a similar sentiment and thanked viewers for their loyalty to the show.

He said: "It was great, it did so well, it does so well abroad. I was doing stuff in the Tower of London, randomly, and there were so many people from all over the world there, and people from Venezuela, Paraguay, Dallas. So we're sad to see it go.

"But we know that we made a lot of episodes that will still go around and people will enjoy them and we had a real family down there in the West Country, so we want to thank all the people that worked on it with us."

At the time of the show's cancellation, a spokesperson for ITV told RadioTimes.com that ratings for the final run didn’t meet the threshold for a recommission.

However, while the show has come to a definite end on one channel, could there be room for the crime series to make a comeback elsewhere?

When posed the question, Gouveia said: "I mean, you never know. There could be other channels that want to do it. I guess it all depends on the budgets people have, because it is a show that people will watch. So of course it could find another home. I think we wouldn't mind having another stab."

Watkins continued: "Who knows? I mean, one of the things that was the strength of the show was our relationship on screen and off. We're very close and I think that always showed on screen."

McDonald & Dodds is available to stream on ITVX.

