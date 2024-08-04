The pair were stationed at a viewpoint during sunset when he got down on one knee, seizing the romantic moment, but she couldn't give him an answer.

"He told me he loved me with everything he's got and I just didn't say anything," she admitted.

"I'm not that spontaneous, sarge! I hesitated, and now he's got the hump."

More like this

McDonald was troubled by her decision, or lack thereof, waking up in cold sweats and clashing with Dodds – in full view of their colleagues. But once the team had solved the case, the detective also managed to work through her own concerns and solved her personal predicament.

"The answer's yes," she said to her partner over the phone in the season's final moments, before letting out an uncharacteristic laugh.

After an unsettled few days, the weight had finally lifted from McDonald's shoulders as she looked to the future with clarity.

If season 5 does get the green light, here's hoping we get a front-row seat to her wedding – and that she's not called into action on her big day.

Tala Gouveia as DCI Lauren McDonald in McDonald and Dodds.

As for Dodds, he grew close to photo journalist Dora Lang (Victoria Hamilton) in a very short space of time, with the pair sharing a kiss in a dark room, before Dora then angled for more.

But the timing just wasn't right.

The photographer was haunted by the traumatic scenes she'd witnessed as part of her work, which eventually resulted in a particularly distressing emotional collapse during a difficult period.

Being the discerning and astute individual that he is, Dodds could sense that Dora was vulnerable, and certainly didn't want to take advantage of her, which stopped him from pursuing more, however much he would have liked to.

And so, they went their separate ways.

But while the parting felt final, perhaps they'll find their way back to one another one day.

Read more:

McDonald & Dodds is available to stream on ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.