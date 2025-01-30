Call the Midwife's Megan Cusack confirms Nancy has taken new job
"She's got a new job, but it doesn't mean you won't get to see her again."
The most recent Call the Midwife Christmas special and the first episode of season 14 saw big changes for Nancy, as she fell in love, got engaged and accepted a new job which would take her away from Poplar.
The character has since been absent from our screens over the proceeding episodes, leading fans to wonder whether she has already taken up her new post.
Now, actor Megan Cusack has confirmed once and for all where the character has gone.
Cusack was asked about Nancy's absence at this year's Radio Times Covers Party, to which she said: "Yeah, well, she's just a career woman. You know, she's off doing things, she's got a new job, but it doesn't mean you won't get to see her again."
When asked if this meant she could confirm Nancy is now in her new job at Netherditch hospital, Cusack joked that "I neither confirm, nor deny", before laughing and adding: "No, yeah, she's there."
While at the Radio Times Covers Party, Cusack also responded to fan theories questioning Nancy's new fiancé Roger's intentions.
The actor described fan speculation that he could be a member of the IRA "because he's from Northern Ireland" as "really rogue", and confirmed that he is, indeed, a good guy.
"No, he is a delightful, wonderful fella and he treats me and [Nancy's daughter] Colette very nicely," she said.
The next episode of Call the Midwife sees Shelagh making a house call to see a man who lives inside an iron lung, while Violet enlists the help of Cyril, who has returned from Jamaica, to keep children safe as they play in the street while excited by the 1970 Commonwealth Games.
Call the Midwife airs on Sundays at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
