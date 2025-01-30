The series follows confidence trickster Sam, played by Whittaker, who has been living a quiet, anonymous life in the hills of southern Spain, whilst her grifting partner Bert, played by Jones, has been in a Spanish prison cell dreaming of one last job.

When Bert is released on grounds of compassionate discharge following a cancer diagnosis, the two reunite.

Bert apparently has no one else to turn to in the final weeks of her life, while Sam is clearly burying feelings of guilt, and a past she’d rather stay forgotten.

Suranne Jones as Becca in Maryland. ITV

The duo are immediately pulled back into their complex and addictive relationship, as Bert attempts to lure Sam out of retirement for one final, multi-million-pound art heist. But at what cost?

Jones said in a statement: "Working on Frauds with Anne-Marie and Monumental for the last two years has been a wild ride.

"We took the idea of toxic female friendship and turned it on its head to give the heist genre an emotional heartbeat.

"I have always wanted to work with Jodie, and now I am. I hope you love Bert and Sam and all they get up to as much as we do."

Meanwhile, O’Connor added: "Suranne and I wanted to take a look at the importance and fierceness of female friendship and to do it using the propulsive heist genre.

"I am thrilled to be working with Monumental again, and having Jodie joining us alongside Suranne is a dream."

The series will be directed by Giulia Gandini (The Split), and it has recently begun filming in Spain.

Whittaker will next be seen in Toxic Town, a Netflix drama from writer Jack Thorne, while Jones has her own Netflix show coming up, The Choice.

Frauds will air on ITV1 and ITVX.

