"No, he is a delightful, wonderful fella and he treats me and [Nancy's daughter] Colette very nicely," she said.

"And he's a lovely actor," added Helen George, which was also echoed by Cusack.

"Oh my God, he's so nice," she added. "Conor, Conor O'Donnell. He's gorgeous, so funny. He fit right in from the very beginning."

Nancy and Roger first met at Dr Turner's surgery during the Christmas special while the midwife was filling in for Miss Higgins in reception.

Initially, she rejected his advances, but it didn't take long for her to reconsider and, after a whirlwind romance, the pair declared their love for one another and are now engaged.

Nancy has since left Nonnatus House to take up a new job that allows her to be closer to her husband-to-be, but she's set to return to London in the spring for her wedding.

Her future beyond that is currently unknown.

Laura Main, Megan Cusack and Helen George at the Radio Times Covers Party 2025. Radio Times/Ray Burmiston

Elsewhere, George also revealed that she doesn't know if we'll see Matthew return to Poplar.

Trixie's husband left last season to explore a new business opportunity in New York after his finances fell into disarray, and the midwife has since reported that things are ticking along nicely.

But despite telling Sister Julienne that they are planning to move back to London permanently, George is apparently none the wiser about what executive producer and writer Heidi Thomas has in store.

"Who knows!" she said. "It'll be interesting to see what happens there. At the moment, I don't know, and I'm excited to find out what happens."

RadioTimes.com was told that the door had been left open for Olly Rix to return when news of his exit was first announced, but there have been no further updates.

Call the Midwife airs on Sundays at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

