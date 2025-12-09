A star rating of 3 out of 5.

Down in Riverside Studios, you’re invited to step into The Horse and Groom for Arthur Dent’s surprise farewell party, and you won’t just be a passive, silent figure either. No. You’re very much an active participant in this production of The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.

Ad

Directed by Georgia Clark, Simon Evans and Lorin Latarro, The Hitchhiker's Guide is an enjoyable 90 minutes of space faring adventure. From the onset, you feel part of the action. Cast members do the rounds, chatting to you and welcoming you to the party, and when the man of the hour arrives, we’re still encouraged to join in – sharing ideas and singing along. It’s these cast interactions throughout that make the entire production shine.

The immersion is elevated further by the design and sets. Fans of the source material will likely appreciate the references most, but even newcomers will feel transported from location to location. The use of video and special effects adds a layer of spectacle that genuinely enhances the journey.

The Hitchiker's Guide to the Galaxy. jason_ardizzone-west

However, moving between sets (and sometimes being left to fend for yourself) is where the experience can feel slightly muddled. Things occasionally become a bit crowded, and it’s easy not to know where you’re meant to stand or what you’re supposed to be watching. More than once, it felt like you were in someone’s way or facing the wrong direction, though that may simply be part and parcel of immersive theatre.

You’ll have a much richer experience if you’re brave enough to talk to the cast members. Those interactions are what turn this from a fun show into an actual adventure. The highlights for me were my conversations with Alex Anthony Fevrier and Andrew Evans, both of whom made you feel part of the story.

Across the board, the cast deliver strong, committed performances. They are sometimes let down by the writing and direction, which doesn’t always give audiences enough time to understand who certain characters are or why we should feel for them, but the energy and delivery are consistently high.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

The experience leans heavily into humour and excitement, which means some of the emotional stakes towards the end don’t feel fully earned and lack the weight they’re aiming for. It’s well acted and well sung, but we weren’t given enough time to get invested.

It's chaotic at times and some of the emotional beats don’t quite land, but as a playful, imaginative trip through the galaxy, it’s a fun night out. Especially for Hitchhiker’s fans.

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy is showing at Riverside Studios in Hammersmith until the 15th February 2026. To get there, you can either head to Kensington (Olympia) or Hammersmith station.

Buy The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy tickets at London Theatre Direct

Ad

You can also check out our Paddington Musical review.