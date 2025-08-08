Directed by Matthew Costain with set design by Tom Rogers, the entire production is movie magic come to life.

As soon as you show your tickets, you’re welcomed to your first day of school, with cast members ready and waiting to mingle. It’s not hard to forget you’re in Battersea Park. Surrounded by cast (and other attendees) all dressed in costume, a '50s playlist in the background setting the scene – there is an undeniable buzz about the whole experience.

Grease. Tom Rogers design

Before the show officially starts, you can hang out in the fairground and can buy tokens to go on the rides. Perhaps tactically, I chose the Ferris wheel to get a nice bird's-eye view of the grounds.

The production value of the event then becomes abundantly clear when you enter the school. With key sets from the entire musical ready, attendees are encouraged to explore while the musical plays out with the cast expertly performing them live.

The Frosty Palace where you can grab a shake, the auto-shop with all the grease you’re expecting, and the school bleachers to hang out. At the heart of it all is the school gym, a central place where more than just the cast can interact throughout the show.

The joy of this is that you, as the guest, can go where you want to, although some seating areas are reserved according to ticket tiers, and occasionally you’ll need to make room for cast members preparing for the next performance.

But if you can’t jive when you arrive, trust me – you’ll be dancing just a few hours later.

Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical ends 6th September. I, for one, am eagerly anticipating whatever the next immersive experience is put on.

How to get Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical tickets

Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical is running until 6th September at the Evolution London in Battersea Park.

You can easily get to the site via Chelsea Bridge Gate. The closest Underground stations are Battersea Power Station, Battersea Park, Sloane Square and Victoria.

Tickets can be purchased on TodayTix.

Buy Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical tickets

