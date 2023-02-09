Fellow veterans Taulupe Faletau and Justin Tipuric have also been omitted from the squad.

Alun Wyn Jones has been left out of Warren Gatland's Wales XV to face Scotland in Edinburgh this weekend as the Six Nations 2023 continues.

Christ Tshiunza and Dafydd Jenkins will make their national team debuts in a rejigged Welsh line-up from the side that was punished by Ireland last weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Wales team to face Scotland.

Wales team news v Scotland – Six Nations 2023

L Williams; Adams, North, Hawkins, Dyer; Biggar, T Williams; W Jones, Owens (capt), Lewis, Jenkins, Beard, Tshiunza, Reffell, Morgan.

Replacements: Baldwin, Carre, Brown, Davies, Faletau, Webb, Patchell, Cuthbert.

When is Scotland v Wales?

Scotland v Wales will take place on Saturday 11th February 2023.

The match will kick off at 4:45pm on BBC One.

Check out our Six Nations TV fixtures schedule for the latest times and information.

Six Nations 2023 on TV – Week 2

Round Two

Saturday 11th February

Ireland v France (2:15pm) ITV1

Scotland v Wales (4:45pm) BBC One / S4C

Sunday 12th February

England v Italy (3pm) ITV1

Six Nations fixtures

Check out the Six Nations fixtures for each team with our guides below:

