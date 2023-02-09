Wales rugby team news v Scotland: Six Nations 2023 team announcements
Check out the Wales team news ahead of their next Six Nations 2023 game this weekend.
Alun Wyn Jones has been left out of Warren Gatland's Wales XV to face Scotland in Edinburgh this weekend as the Six Nations 2023 continues.
Fellow veterans Taulupe Faletau and Justin Tipuric have also been omitted from the squad.
Christ Tshiunza and Dafydd Jenkins will make their national team debuts in a rejigged Welsh line-up from the side that was punished by Ireland last weekend.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Wales team to face Scotland.
Wales team news v Scotland – Six Nations 2023
L Williams; Adams, North, Hawkins, Dyer; Biggar, T Williams; W Jones, Owens (capt), Lewis, Jenkins, Beard, Tshiunza, Reffell, Morgan.
Replacements: Baldwin, Carre, Brown, Davies, Faletau, Webb, Patchell, Cuthbert.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
When is Scotland v Wales?
Scotland v Wales will take place on Saturday 11th February 2023.
The match will kick off at 4:45pm on BBC One.
Check out our Six Nations TV fixtures schedule for the latest times and information.
Six Nations 2023 on TV – Week 2
Round Two
Saturday 11th February
Ireland v France (2:15pm) ITV1
Scotland v Wales (4:45pm) BBC One / S4C
Sunday 12th February
England v Italy (3pm) ITV1
Six Nations fixtures
Check out the Six Nations fixtures for each team with our guides below:
- England Six Nations 2023 fixtures and squad
- France Six Nations 2023 fixtures and squad
- Ireland Six Nations 2023 fixtures and squad
- Italy Six Nations 2023 fixtures and squad
- Scotland Six Nations 2023 fixtures and squad
- Wales Six Nations 2023 fixtures and squad
If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.