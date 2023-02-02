Following plenty of debate - which comes as part of the territory when trying to select from such a huge pool of in-form players - we take a look at the top 10 players going into one of the biggest years for rugby yet.

Following 2022’s hugely thrilling international rugby tournaments, which saw many of the teams in preparation for the Rugby World Cup, 2023 is set to be a very special year in the sporting calendar.

RadioTimes.com brings you our round-up of the best and most exciting rugby players currently tearing it up across both the Northern and Southern hemisphere.

10. Ange Capuozzo (Italy and Toulouse)

Despite only debuting at the international level for Italy last year, the Italian speedster is proving one of the most exciting fullbacks on the world stage. Bursting onto the scene with two thrilling tries during his first stint for the Azzurri against Scotland, the 23-year old is a key player in Italy’s exciting attack, marking the beginnings of an encouraging Italian renaissance.

Capuozzo’s try-scoring threat then stunned Australia back in the 2022 Autumn Nations Series in their first win against the side, with the fullback scoring two sublime tries. But it was his bold last-minute run, complete with a number of brilliant side steps - which set winger Edoardo Padovani up to score in their historic win against Wales. This thrilling move sealed the superb moment he made Six Nations history.

He deservedly won World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year 2022 and is currently honing his craft at French Top 14 side Toulouse. Capuozzo is certainly a star prospect full of flair and magic, and is definitely one to watch in the upcoming 2023 Six Nations Championship.

9. Emiliano Boffelli (Argentina and Edinburgh)

2022 also saw the Argentina team go from strength-to-strength across international tournaments, with utility fullback/winger Emiliano Boffelli undoubtedly proving one of the most influential of the Puma players thanks to his pinpoint precision.

The playmaker truly made his mark in the Summer Rugby Championship, with his kicking accuracy helping to blow Australia out of the water with a historic 48-17 win. The Puma's record-breaking run continued as he slotted 20 points past the posts in Argentina’s 25-17 win against New Zealand, marking their first on Kiwi soil.

Boffelli topped the remarkable season off as rugby’s top points-scorer at international level, impressively scoring 25 of Argentina’s 30 points in their punishing win against England at Twickenham. It’s no surprise Edinburgh recently renewed one of world rugby’s most accurate goalkickers’ contract for a further two years!

8. Grégory Alldritt (France and La Rochelle)

There’s no doubt that the exciting young French team are at the pinnacle of European rugby, with the utterly incredible work-rate of number eight Grégory Alldritt proving a key element of their game during their sublime 2022 Grand Slam triumph.

Alldritt’s skill in the breakdown - constantly winning turnovers for the side - combined with his carrying, offloading and game-reading appreciation, definitely puts him in contention as one of the current best in-form eight players in the world.

His all-round game, leadership and world-class credentials also proved influential in Top 14 side La Rochelle’s European Rugby Challenge Cup win.

While Dupont is often the poster boy of the French side, expect to see Alldritt heavily influence their campaign to lift the Rugby World Cup trophy later this year.

7. Freddie Steward (England and Leicester Tigers)

While it’s safe to say the English team had a rather miserable 2022 international campaign, Leicester Tigers full back Freddie Steward further nailed down the number 15 shirt in a string of impressive performances.

The 6 foot 5 star predominantly shines under the high ball, bringing a real aerial prowess to the game. He’s also one of the side’s most consistent attacking threats, often breaking lines and making metres with his kick chase skills.

His sublime finish as he dotted down against New Zealand in the incredible closing minutes when the team fought back to draw 25-25 certainly sealed him as England’s - and one of the Gallagher Premiership Rugby's - best and most consistent fall backs.

He will most certainly prove an instrumental part in Steve Borthwick’s upcoming Six Nations campaign.

6. Siya Kolisi (South Africa and Sharks)

The ever inspirational World Cup-winning Springboks captain is a hero to many - making history in 2018 as he became the first Black captain in the side’s 126-year history. His influential presence has led him to become one of the most important players for his country.

A born leader on and off the pitch, the dynamic flanker led his side to glory against England in the iconic final of the 2019 Rugby World Cup, and has since captained the side who defeated the British and Irish Lions in 2021. Off the pitch, he’s a Global Advocate for the United Nations and a co-founder of the Kolisi Foundation.

His impressive breakdown skills and ferocious defensive shifts embody the spirit and gritty determination of the current Springbok team, who are currently one of the most dominant forces on the world stage.

Plus his incredible try against France - in which nobody (including referee Wayne Barnes!) saw him dart for the line - still amazes.

5. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland and Leinster)

The well-respected Irish and Leinster prop is universally considered as one of the world’s best front row forwards, with his all-round skill proving a prime example of a modern-day tighthead prop.

Along with his scrummaging prowess and explosive ball-carrying power - often acting as a battering ram against multiple opposition players - he also possesses a surprising number of complementary skills which push the boundaries of your ‘typical’ prop.

With a combination of threatening line breaks often acting as first receiver, impressive side stepping and offloading abilities and expansive passes, some have questioned whether he is actually a fly-half moonlighting as a prop. His spectacular pass during Leinster’s pivotal Champions Cup semi-final against Toulouse back in 2022 is a prime example of his talents.

4. Ardie Savea (New Zealand and Hurricanes)

Despite an overall mixed season for the All Blacks on the international stage, the backrower’s consistently impressive performances have put him in contention as one of the world’s best number eights.

Scooping the All Blacks Player of the Year award last year, Savea is simply relentless in attack, with explosive ball-running ability, incredibly powerful carries and efficiency at the breakdown. He’s also hugely dominant in defence, often making the most successful tackles in the team.

However, it’s undoubtedly his outrageous signature dummy passes which prove the cherry on top, with one in New Zealand’s 55-23 win against Wales in the Autumn Internationals even tricking the camera operator!

3. Eben Etzebeth (South Africa and Sharks)

Recently named 2022 South African Rugby Player of the Year, Eben Etzebeth continues to go from strength to strength. The veteran lock is a hugely influential member of the Springbok side and consistently one of the most physical and involved players on the pitch.

Clocking in at a towering 6 foot 8, Etzebeth’s imposing stature certainly gives the Springboks a dominating edge at lineouts. His colossal physicality also regularly sends several players bowling over as he breaks through the opposition’s defensive line.

Furthermore, the Sharks star is an absolute menace at the breakdown, persistently competing for the ball and repeatedly winning turnovers. He’s not just all brawn though, as his quick thinking (after spotting an improper bind in a ruck) led to an audacious steal and subsequent try for the Sharks against Harlequins in a recent Heineken Champions Cup pool match.

2. Josh van der Flier (Ireland and Leinster)

The Irish back-row looks to build on his dazzling form following an incredible international run which resulted in him becoming the third Irishman ever to be crowned Men’s Player of the Year 2022.

Impressively, the 29-year-old openside flanker played in every minute of Ireland’s 2022 Six Nations campaign, subsequently scoring tries against both France and Scotland. He then featured in the squad which won a first ever series away on New Zealand soil.

It’s Van der Flier’s surprisingly lethal acceleration and attack which makes him one of the most exciting ball-carrying number 7s in the world. He also offers an impressive turnover threat for both Leinster and Ireland.

Expect the flanker to be a key force in Ireland’s campaign to overthrow France at the upcoming Six Nations Championship.

1. Antoine Dupont (France and Toulouse)

There’s no doubt about it, the French captain and Toulouse scrum-half is undoubtedly one of the best - and most influential - players in the world right now. He’s an instrumental playmaker who often produces magic with the ball in hand, with his exceptional performance helping to lead France to its first incredible Grand Slam since 2010.

The hugely gifted number 9 is currently climbing the ranks of the greatest player ever - winning every accolade he can - and he’s only 26 years old. He possesses a dynamic, all-round skill set, excelling in his running and kicking game and also his defensive shifts. His pinpoint passes and intelligent inside lines often lead to game-changing breaks - and his incredible power makes him hard to stop.

There’s just something so exciting about the French talisman. He has redefined what it is to be a scrum-half and is helping to change perceptions of the game - he was even the cover star of the French edition of GQ magazine in 2022. His flair and skill are drawing huge crowds, with rugby certainly flourishing in France.

It’s special players like Dupont - always lighting up the stage - who make people fall in love (or back in love) with the game.

