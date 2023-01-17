The Scots are still yet to claim their maiden Six Nations crown since winning the Five Nations competition back in 1999, and while Townsend's men have recorded some huge results in recent years, they have failed to find title-winning consistency.

Scotland are preparing for a pivotal Six Nations 2023 campaign with Gregor Townsend's position coming under scrutiny as the tournament approaches.

Townsend is riddled with injury issues going into this tournament, though that may provide opportunities for young talents to stake a claim for more regular action.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about Scotland's Six Nations 2023 campaign.

Scotland Six Nations squad

Forwards: Ewan Ashman, Josh Bayliss, Simon Berghan, Jamie Bhatti, Fraser Brown, Dave Cherry, Andy Christie, Luke Crosbie, Jack Dempsey, Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Richie Gray, Cameron Henderson, WP Nel, Jamie Ritchie, Pierre Schoeman, Javan Sebastian, Sam Skinner, Rory Sutherland, George Turner, Hamish Watson.

Backs: Chris Harris, Ben Healy, Stuart Hogg, George Horne, Huw Jones, Blair Kinghorn, Sean Maitland, Ruaridh McConnochie, Stafford McDowall, Ali Price, Cameron Redpath, Finn Russell, Ollie Smith, Kyle Steyn, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Ben White.

Scotland Six Nations fixtures 2023

Round One

Saturday 4th February

England v Scotland (4:45pm)

Round Two

Saturday 11th February

Scotland v Wales (4:45pm)

Round Three

Sunday 26th February

France v Scotland (3pm)

Round Four

Sunday 12th March

Scotland v Ireland (3pm)

Round Five

Saturday 18th March

Scotland v Italy (12:30pm)

