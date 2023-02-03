Borthwick took the reins from Eddie Jones and will be eager to instil clarity into his players ahead of his maiden voyage with the national team.

England begin a new era in world rugby as Steve Borthwick leads his men for the first time, and introductions don't get much bigger than a face-off with Scotland at Twickenham.

England won the Six Nations in 2020, but three defeats saw them drop to fifth in 2021 and could only muster third in 2022, with three defeats in each of those tournaments.

Scotland have grown accustomed to fourth spot in the Six Nations with some massive performances, and massive victories over massive teams, usually followed up by shock defeats in recent years.

Gregor Townsend looks set to wrap up as the coach of the team following the World Cup and will be desperate to extract a consistent tune from his squad this time around.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Scotland on TV and online.

When is England v Scotland on TV?

England v Scotland will take place on Saturday 4th February 2023.

Check out our Six Nations TV fixtures schedule for the latest times and information.

What time is kick off?

England v Scotland will kick off at 4:45pm.

There's a full slate of Six Nations games taking place this week, including Wales v Ireland.

What TV channel is England v Scotland on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free live on ITV1 from 4pm.

ITV have the rights to broadcast all of England's home matches.

How to live stream England v Scotland online

You can also live stream the match via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to listen to England v Scotland on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

England v Scotland team news

England: Steward; Malins, Marchant, Farrell (capt), Hassell-Collins; Smith, Van Poortvliet; Genge, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Chessum, Ludlam, B Curry, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Walker, M Vunipola, Cole, Isiekwe, Earl, Youngs, Lawrence, Watson.

Scotland: Hogg; Steyn, Jones, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe; Russell, White; Schoeman, Turner, Nel; R Gray, Gilchrist; Ritchie (capt), Crosbie, M Fagerson.

Replacements: Brown, Bhatti, Berghan, J Gray, Dempsey, Horne, Kinghorn, Harris.

England v Scotland odds

Six Nations 2023 on TV – Week One

Round One

Saturday 4th February

Wales v Ireland (2:15pm) BBC One / S4C

England v Scotland (4:45pm) ITV1

Sunday 5th February

Italy v France (3pm) ITV1

