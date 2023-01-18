Bookies installed the Irish as narrow favourites following an excellent run of form to wrap up 2022. They are undefeated in six games.

Ireland enter the Six Nations 2023 as pre-tournament favourites despite not lifting the trophy since 2018.

Andy Farrell's men have defeated New Zealand twice, Australia and world champions South Africa since the last Six Nations competition.

They will hope to mark their progress with the title in 2023 before attention turns to this year's Rugby World Cup.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about Ireland's Six Nations 2023 campaign.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Ireland Six Nations squad

Andy Farrell will confirm his Ireland squad for the Six Nations 2023 at 9am on Thursday 19th January.

Ireland Six Nations fixtures 2023

Round One

Saturday 4th February

Wales v Ireland (2:15pm)

Round Two

Saturday 11th February

Ireland v France (2:15pm)

Round Three

Saturday 25th February

Italy v Ireland (2:15pm)

Round Four

Sunday 12th March

Scotland v Ireland (3pm)

Round Five

Saturday 18th March

Ireland v England (5pm)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.