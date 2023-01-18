Ireland Six Nations fixtures 2023: Dates, kick-off times and squad
Your guide to Ireland's Six Nations fixtures in 2023, including dates and key information.
Ireland enter the Six Nations 2023 as pre-tournament favourites despite not lifting the trophy since 2018.
Bookies installed the Irish as narrow favourites following an excellent run of form to wrap up 2022. They are undefeated in six games.
Andy Farrell's men have defeated New Zealand twice, Australia and world champions South Africa since the last Six Nations competition.
They will hope to mark their progress with the title in 2023 before attention turns to this year's Rugby World Cup.
RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about Ireland's Six Nations 2023 campaign.
Ireland Six Nations squad
Andy Farrell will confirm his Ireland squad for the Six Nations 2023 at 9am on Thursday 19th January.
Ireland Six Nations fixtures 2023
Round One
Saturday 4th February
Wales v Ireland (2:15pm)
Round Two
Saturday 11th February
Ireland v France (2:15pm)
Round Three
Saturday 25th February
Italy v Ireland (2:15pm)
Round Four
Sunday 12th March
Scotland v Ireland (3pm)
Round Five
Saturday 18th March
Ireland v England (5pm)
