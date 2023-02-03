Fabien Galthie's men lifted the trophy for the first time since 2010 and sealed the victory with a Grand Slam to boot.

France begin the defence of their Six Nations title with a trip to face a resurgent Italy in Rome on Sunday.

Antoine Dupont will hope to inspire his team once more as they seek to record their first back-to-back Six Nations titles since 2007.

However, toppling Italy may no longer be the foregone conclusion it had become in recent seasons.

The Italians broke a 36-game losing streak in the Six Nations last year with a victory over Wales and capped off a progressive year with a narrow victory over Australia in November.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Italy v France on TV and online.

When is Italy v France on TV?

Italy v France will take place on Sunday 5th February 2023.

Check out our Six Nations TV fixtures schedule for the latest times and information.

What time is kick off?

Italy v France will kick off at 3pm.

There's a full slate of Six Nations games taking place this week, including England v Scotland.

What TV channel is Italy v France on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free live on ITV1 from 2:15pm.

ITV have the rights to broadcast all of Italy's home matches.

How to live stream Italy v France online

You can also live stream the match via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to listen to Italy v France on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Italy v France team news

Italy: Capuozzo; Bruno, Brex, Morisi, Menoncello; Allan, Varney; Fischetti, Nicotera, Ferrari; N Cannone, Ruzza; Negri, Lamaro (capt), L Cannone

Replacements: Bigi, Zani, Ceccarelli, Iachizzi, Pettinelli, Zuliani, Fusco, Padovani

France: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Moefana, Dumortier; Ntamack, Dupont (capt); Baille, Marchand, Atonio; Flament, Willemse; Jelonch, Ollivon, Alldritt

Replacements: Barlot, Wardi, Falatea, Taofifenua, Lavault, Macalou, Le Garrec, Jalibert

Italy v France odds

Six Nations 2023 on TV – Week One

Round One

Saturday 4th February

Wales v Ireland (2:15pm) BBC One / S4C

England v Scotland (4:45pm) ITV1

Sunday 5th February

Italy v France (3pm) ITV1

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.