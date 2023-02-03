What channel is Italy v France Six Nations 2023 match on?
Check out how to watch Italy v France live on TV this weekend, plus the latest team news and odds.
France begin the defence of their Six Nations title with a trip to face a resurgent Italy in Rome on Sunday.
Fabien Galthie's men lifted the trophy for the first time since 2010 and sealed the victory with a Grand Slam to boot.
Antoine Dupont will hope to inspire his team once more as they seek to record their first back-to-back Six Nations titles since 2007.
However, toppling Italy may no longer be the foregone conclusion it had become in recent seasons.
The Italians broke a 36-game losing streak in the Six Nations last year with a victory over Wales and capped off a progressive year with a narrow victory over Australia in November.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Italy v France on TV and online.
When is Italy v France on TV?
Italy v France will take place on Sunday 5th February 2023.
Check out our Six Nations TV fixtures schedule for the latest times and information.
What time is kick off?
Italy v France will kick off at 3pm.
There's a full slate of Six Nations games taking place this week, including England v Scotland.
What TV channel is Italy v France on?
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free live on ITV1 from 2:15pm.
ITV have the rights to broadcast all of Italy's home matches.
How to live stream Italy v France online
You can also live stream the match via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
How to listen to Italy v France on radio
Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.
Italy v France team news
Italy: Capuozzo; Bruno, Brex, Morisi, Menoncello; Allan, Varney; Fischetti, Nicotera, Ferrari; N Cannone, Ruzza; Negri, Lamaro (capt), L Cannone
Replacements: Bigi, Zani, Ceccarelli, Iachizzi, Pettinelli, Zuliani, Fusco, Padovani
France: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Moefana, Dumortier; Ntamack, Dupont (capt); Baille, Marchand, Atonio; Flament, Willemse; Jelonch, Ollivon, Alldritt
Replacements: Barlot, Wardi, Falatea, Taofifenua, Lavault, Macalou, Le Garrec, Jalibert
Italy v France odds
Six Nations 2023 on TV – Week One
Round One
Saturday 4th February
Wales v Ireland (2:15pm) BBC One / S4C
England v Scotland (4:45pm) ITV1
Sunday 5th February
Italy v France (3pm) ITV1
