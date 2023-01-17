Borthwick has taken the reins following the dismissal of Eddie Jones and has wasted no time putting his stamp on the squad.

England head into the Six Nations 2023 with a fresh look as new head coach Steve Borthwick announced his squad with several surprises included.

Billy Vunipola and Jonny May are among the veteran names to be cut from the squad ahead of the 2023 tournament, adding pressure to Borthwick's shoulders ahead of his first game – the small matter of Scotland at Twickenham.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about England's Six Nations 2023 campaign.

England Six Nations squad

Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Ben Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Joe Heyes, Jonny Hill, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, George McGuigan, Bevan Rodd, Sam Simmonds, Kyle Sinckler, Mako Vunipola, Jack Walker, Jack Willis.

Backs: Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, Tommy Freeman, Ollie Hassell-Collins, Dan Kelly, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Alex Mitchell, Cadan Murley, Henry Slade, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Jack van Poortvliet, Ben Youngs.

England Six Nations fixtures 2023

Round One

Saturday 4th February

England v Scotland (4:45pm)

Round Two

Sunday 12th February

England v Italy (3pm)

Round Three

Saturday 25th February

Wales v England (4:45pm)

Round Four

Saturday 11th March

England v France (4:45pm)

Round Five

Saturday 18th March

Ireland v England (5pm)

