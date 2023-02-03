The hosts, buoyed by the return of Warren Gatland, are not expected to have been entirely transformed since Wayne Pivac's departure, but victory here would see them immediately become a force to be reckoned with in the tournament.

Wales and Ireland kick-start the Six Nations 2023 with a firecracker clash in Cardiff that could make or break the tournament for either, even at this early stage.

Wales won the tournament in 2019 and 2021 but have struggled with some key injuries in recent years, none greater than the long absence of the talismanic Alun Wyn Jones, who returns this year.

Ireland are considered slender favourites, ahead of France, according to many bookies and will be determined to end their relatively barren spell without hoisting the trophy.

The only Irish triumph in the last eight years came in 2018. Andy Farrell's men enter this tournament on the back of a terrific 2022 which saw them defeat world champions South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Ireland on TV and online.

When is Wales v Ireland on TV?

Wales v Ireland will take place on Saturday 4th February 2023.

Check out our Six Nations TV fixtures schedule for the latest times and information.

What time is kick off?

Wales v Ireland will kick off at 2:15pm.

There's a full slate of Six Nations games taking place this week, including England v Scotland.

What TV channel is Wales v Ireland on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free live on BBC One from 1:15pm.

BBC have the rights to broadcast all of Wales' home matches. All of their matches will also be shown on Welsh-language channel S4C.

How to live stream Wales v Ireland online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to listen to Wales v Ireland on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Wales v Ireland team news

Wales: L Williams; Adams, North, Hawkins, Dyer; Biggar, T Williams; G Thomas, Owens, Francis, Beard, A Wyn Jones, Morgan, Tipuric, Faletau

Replacements: Baldwin, Carre, Lewis, Jenkins, Reffell, Webb, O Williams, Cuthbert

Ireland: Keenan; Hansen, Ringrose, McCloskey, Lowe; Sexton (capt), Gibson-Park; Porter, Dan Sheehan, Bealham, Beirne, Ryan, O'Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris

Replacements: Herring, Healy, O'Toole, Henderson, Conan, Murray, Byrne, Aki

Wales v Ireland odds

Six Nations 2023 on TV – Week One

Round One

Saturday 4th February

Wales v Ireland (2:15pm) BBC One / S4C

England v Scotland (4:45pm) ITV1

Sunday 5th February

Italy v France (3pm) ITV1

