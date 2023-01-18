Fabien Galthie will be determined to make the most of the upcoming tournament in a crucial World Cup year. France are yet to win the RWC and a strong Six Nations performance would see them installed as one of the true favourites.

France enter the Six Nations 2023 as reigning champions and begin their first title defence in more than a decade.

The French recorded a Grand Slam victory last time with Antoine Dupont sealing the final win over England in Paris with a second-half try.

Injuries have played a part in Galthie's squad selection this time around but France are expected to challenge strongly for the title once more.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about France's Six Nations 2023 campaign.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

France Six Nations squad

Forwards: Gregory Alldritt, Uini Atonio, Cyril Baille, Gaetan Barlot, Teddy Baubigny, Alexandre Becognee, Paul Boudehent, Yacouba Camara, Bastien Chalureau, Dylan Cretin, Francois Cros, Sipili Falatea, Thibaud Flament, Mohamed Haouas, Anthony Jelonch, Thomas Jolmes, Thomas Lavault, Sekou Macalou, Julien Marchand, Charles Ollivon, Dany Priso, Romain Taofifenua, Reda Wardi, Paul Willemse.

Backs: Pierre-Louis Barassi, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Romain Buros, Leo Coly, Julien Delbouis, Ethan Dumortier, Antoine Dupont, Gael Fickou, Emilien Gailleton, Antoine Hastoy, Matthieu Jalibert, Melvyn Jaminet, Nolann Le Garrec, Matthis Lebel, Yoram Moefana, Romain Ntamack, Damian Penaud, Thomas Ramos.

France Six Nations fixtures 2023

Round One

Sunday 5th February

Italy v France (3pm)

Round Two

Saturday 11th February

Ireland v France (2:15pm)

Round Three

Sunday 26th February

France v Scotland (3pm)

Round Four

Saturday 11th March

England v France (4:45pm)

Round Five

Saturday 18th March

France v Wales (2:45pm)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.