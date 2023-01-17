Head coach Warren Gatland has returned for a second stint in charge of the Welsh national team after a disastrous spell in his native New Zealand with the Chiefs.

Wales are gearing up to report for Six Nations 2023 duty with two familiar faces back in the fold, on and off the field.

He replaced Wayne Pivac following Wales's poor run of results and has signed a deal to see the team through to the end of the 2023 World Cup before a decision is made about extending the contract to 2027.

Alun Wyn Jones also returns to the Welsh scene after missing the entire 2022 competition through injury. He will be determined to seize his opportunity to restore at least some of his former glory here.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about Wales's Six Nations 2023 campaign.

Wales Six Nations squad

Forwards: Rhys Carre, Wyn Jones, Gareth Thomas, Dewi Lake, Ken Owens, Bradley Roberts, Leon Brown, Tomas Francis, Dillon Lewis, Adam Beard, Rhys Davies, Dafydd Jenkins, Alun Wyn Jones, Teddy Williams, Taulupe Faletau, Jac Morgan, Tommy Reffell, Justin Tipuric, Christ Tshiunza, Aaron Wainwright.

Backs: Kieran Hardy, Rhys Webb, Tomos Williams, Dan Biggar, Rhys Patchell, Owen Williams, Mason Grady, Joe Hawkins, George North, Nick Tompkins, Keiran Williams, Josh Adams, Alex Cuthbert, Rio Dyer, Leigh Halfpenny, Louis Rees-Zammit, Liam Williams.

Wales Six Nations fixtures 2023

Round One

Saturday 4th February

Wales v Ireland (2:15pm)

Round Two

Saturday 11th February

Scotland v Wales (4:45pm)

Round Three

Saturday 25th February

Wales v England (4:45pm)

Round Four

Saturday 11th March

Italy v Wales (2:15pm)

Round Five

Saturday 18th March

France v Wales (2:45pm)

