Wales Six Nations fixtures 2023: Dates, kick-off times and squad
Your guide to Wales's Six Nations fixtures in 2023, including dates and key information.
Wales are gearing up to report for Six Nations 2023 duty with two familiar faces back in the fold, on and off the field.
Head coach Warren Gatland has returned for a second stint in charge of the Welsh national team after a disastrous spell in his native New Zealand with the Chiefs.
He replaced Wayne Pivac following Wales's poor run of results and has signed a deal to see the team through to the end of the 2023 World Cup before a decision is made about extending the contract to 2027.
Alun Wyn Jones also returns to the Welsh scene after missing the entire 2022 competition through injury. He will be determined to seize his opportunity to restore at least some of his former glory here.
RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about Wales's Six Nations 2023 campaign.
Wales Six Nations squad
Forwards: Rhys Carre, Wyn Jones, Gareth Thomas, Dewi Lake, Ken Owens, Bradley Roberts, Leon Brown, Tomas Francis, Dillon Lewis, Adam Beard, Rhys Davies, Dafydd Jenkins, Alun Wyn Jones, Teddy Williams, Taulupe Faletau, Jac Morgan, Tommy Reffell, Justin Tipuric, Christ Tshiunza, Aaron Wainwright.
Backs: Kieran Hardy, Rhys Webb, Tomos Williams, Dan Biggar, Rhys Patchell, Owen Williams, Mason Grady, Joe Hawkins, George North, Nick Tompkins, Keiran Williams, Josh Adams, Alex Cuthbert, Rio Dyer, Leigh Halfpenny, Louis Rees-Zammit, Liam Williams.
Wales Six Nations fixtures 2023
Round One
Saturday 4th February
Wales v Ireland (2:15pm)
Round Two
Saturday 11th February
Scotland v Wales (4:45pm)
Round Three
Saturday 25th February
Wales v England (4:45pm)
Round Four
Saturday 11th March
Italy v Wales (2:15pm)
Round Five
Saturday 18th March
France v Wales (2:45pm)
