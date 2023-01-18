The Italians endured 36 losses on the bounce, a run stretching from 2017 to 2022, before they defeated Wales by a single point in Cardiff.

Italy finally ended their losing streak at the Six Nations last year and will be determined to progress following an encouraging autumn.

Italy followed up their Six Nations curse-breaking display with another narrow victory, this time over Australia in the Autumn Internationals.

Kieran Crowley's men even found 21 points against world champions South Africa. They did concede 61 points in that game to suffer a heavy defeat, but there are notable encouragements for Italy to take into this tournament.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about Italy's Six Nations 2023 campaign.

Italy Six Nations squad

Forwards: Pietro Ceccarelli, Simone Ferrari, Danilo Fischetti, Matteo Nocera, Marco Riccioni, Luca Rizzoli, Mirco Spagnolo, Federico Zani, Luca Bigi, Marco Manfredi, Giacomo Nicotera, Niccolò Cannon, Marco Fuser, Federico Ruzza, Andrea Zambonin, Lorenzo Cannon, Michele Lamaro, Sebastian Negri, Giovanni Pettinelli, Jake Polledri, Manuel Zuliani,

Backs: Alessandro Garbisi, Stephen Varney, Alessandro Fusco, Tommaso Allan, Giacomo Da Re, Juan Ignacio Brex, Enrico Lucchin, Tommaso Menoncello, Luca Morisi, Pierre Bruno, Ange Capuozzo, Matteo Minozzi, Edoardo Padovani.

Italy Six Nations fixtures 2023

Round One

Sunday 5th February

Italy v France (3pm)

Round Two

Sunday 12th February

England v Italy (3pm)

Round Three

Saturday 25th February

Italy v Ireland (2:15pm)

Round Four

Saturday 11th March

Italy v Wales (2:15pm)

Round Five

Saturday 18th March

Scotland v Italy (12:30pm)

