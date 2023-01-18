Italy Six Nations fixtures 2023: Dates, kick-off times and squad
Your guide to Italy's Six Nations fixtures in 2023, including dates and key information.
Italy finally ended their losing streak at the Six Nations last year and will be determined to progress following an encouraging autumn.
The Italians endured 36 losses on the bounce, a run stretching from 2017 to 2022, before they defeated Wales by a single point in Cardiff.
Italy followed up their Six Nations curse-breaking display with another narrow victory, this time over Australia in the Autumn Internationals.
Kieran Crowley's men even found 21 points against world champions South Africa. They did concede 61 points in that game to suffer a heavy defeat, but there are notable encouragements for Italy to take into this tournament.
RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about Italy's Six Nations 2023 campaign.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Italy Six Nations squad
Forwards: Pietro Ceccarelli, Simone Ferrari, Danilo Fischetti, Matteo Nocera, Marco Riccioni, Luca Rizzoli, Mirco Spagnolo, Federico Zani, Luca Bigi, Marco Manfredi, Giacomo Nicotera, Niccolò Cannon, Marco Fuser, Federico Ruzza, Andrea Zambonin, Lorenzo Cannon, Michele Lamaro, Sebastian Negri, Giovanni Pettinelli, Jake Polledri, Manuel Zuliani,
Backs: Alessandro Garbisi, Stephen Varney, Alessandro Fusco, Tommaso Allan, Giacomo Da Re, Juan Ignacio Brex, Enrico Lucchin, Tommaso Menoncello, Luca Morisi, Pierre Bruno, Ange Capuozzo, Matteo Minozzi, Edoardo Padovani.
Italy Six Nations fixtures 2023
Round One
Sunday 5th February
Italy v France (3pm)
Round Two
Sunday 12th February
England v Italy (3pm)
Round Three
Saturday 25th February
Italy v Ireland (2:15pm)
Round Four
Saturday 11th March
Italy v Wales (2:15pm)
Round Five
Saturday 18th March
Scotland v Italy (12:30pm)
If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.