That's not to mention there's added pressure of getting it all together ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The Six Nations is approaching with even more intrigue than recent years, with coaching changes and crackles of optimism from traditional whipping boys ahead of the 2023 tournament.

England ditched Eddie Jones and Wales parted from Wayne Pivac since the last Six Nations tournament, with Steve Borthwick and Warren Gatland being handed the reins of each nation respectively.

Elsewhere, reigning champions France enter their first title defence in over a decade, while Italy enter the tournament without a 36-game Six Nations losing streak on their back after finally ending seven years of humiliation with a victory over Wales last year.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of Six Nations matches on TV in 2023, including the full fixture list, kick-off times and TV coverage details.

What channel is the Six Nations on?

The current Six Nations TV deal in the UK means BBC and ITV will bring every moment of every tournament between 2022 and 2025.

BBC will show all Scotland and Wales home fixtures, while ITV will broadcast each of the England, France, Ireland and Italy home games.

Check out the schedule below for the full fixture list, kick-off times and channel details.

Six Nations 2023 on TV – Fixtures

Round One

Saturday 4th February

Wales v Ireland (2:15pm) BBC One / S4C

England v Scotland (4:45pm) ITV1

Sunday 5th February

Italy v France (3pm) ITV1

Round Two

Saturday 11th February

Ireland v France (2:15pm) ITV1

Scotland v Wales (4:45pm) BBC One / S4C

Sunday 12th February

England v Italy (3pm) ITV1

Round Three

Saturday 25th February

Italy v Ireland (2:15pm) ITV1

Wales v England (4:45pm) BBC One / S4C

Sunday 26th February

France v Scotland (3pm) ITV1

Round Four

Saturday 11th March

Italy v Wales (2:15pm) ITV1 / S4C

England v France (4:45pm) BBC One / ITV1

Sunday 12th March

Scotland v Ireland (3pm) BBC One / S4C

Round Five

Saturday 18th March

Scotland v Italy (12:30pm) BBC One / S4C

France v Wales (2:45pm) ITV1 / S4C

Ireland v England (5pm) ITV1

