Six Nations 2023 on TV: Fixtures and coverage details
Your complete guide to the Six Nations 2023 on TV, including fixtures and kick-off times for the tournament.
The Six Nations is approaching with even more intrigue than recent years, with coaching changes and crackles of optimism from traditional whipping boys ahead of the 2023 tournament.
That's not to mention there's added pressure of getting it all together ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
England ditched Eddie Jones and Wales parted from Wayne Pivac since the last Six Nations tournament, with Steve Borthwick and Warren Gatland being handed the reins of each nation respectively.
Elsewhere, reigning champions France enter their first title defence in over a decade, while Italy enter the tournament without a 36-game Six Nations losing streak on their back after finally ending seven years of humiliation with a victory over Wales last year.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of Six Nations matches on TV in 2023, including the full fixture list, kick-off times and TV coverage details.
What channel is the Six Nations on?
The current Six Nations TV deal in the UK means BBC and ITV will bring every moment of every tournament between 2022 and 2025.
BBC will show all Scotland and Wales home fixtures, while ITV will broadcast each of the England, France, Ireland and Italy home games.
Check out the schedule below for the full fixture list, kick-off times and channel details.
Six Nations 2023 on TV – Fixtures
Round One
Saturday 4th February
Wales v Ireland (2:15pm) BBC One / S4C
England v Scotland (4:45pm) ITV1
Sunday 5th February
Italy v France (3pm) ITV1
Round Two
Saturday 11th February
Ireland v France (2:15pm) ITV1
Scotland v Wales (4:45pm) BBC One / S4C
Sunday 12th February
England v Italy (3pm) ITV1
Round Three
Saturday 25th February
Italy v Ireland (2:15pm) ITV1
Wales v England (4:45pm) BBC One / S4C
Sunday 26th February
France v Scotland (3pm) ITV1
Round Four
Saturday 11th March
Italy v Wales (2:15pm) ITV1 / S4C
England v France (4:45pm) BBC One / ITV1
Sunday 12th March
Scotland v Ireland (3pm) BBC One / S4C
Round Five
Saturday 18th March
Scotland v Italy (12:30pm) BBC One / S4C
France v Wales (2:45pm) ITV1 / S4C
Ireland v England (5pm) ITV1
