Warren Gatland's return has failed to inspire his Welsh side on the field, while an explosive row between players and Welsh rugby officials over pay and selection conditions has led to a potentially cataclysmic week.

Wales are in dire straits as they gear up to face England at the Principality Stadium this weekend.

Wales players did not train on Tuesday as they continued negotiations with the Professional Rugby Board (PRB) and the prospect of the squad going on strike, thus cancelling the game against England, is a very real possibility at the time of writing.

England will be determined to train as usual in expectancy of the match going ahead with their Six Nations 2023 campaign up in the air.

Steve Borthwick recorded his first victory in charge of England against Italy last weekend and he will hope for another confidence-boosting triumph here ahead of final showdowns against pre-tournament favourites Ireland and France.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v England on TV and online.

When is Wales v England on TV?

Wales v England will take place on Saturday 25th February 2023.

Check out our Six Nations TV fixtures schedule for the latest times and information.

Wales v England kick-off time

Wales v England will kick off at 4:45pm.

There's a full slate of Six Nations games taking place this week, including France v Scotland.

What TV channel is Wales v England on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free live on BBC One from 4pm. You can also tune in for the match via Welsh-language channel S4C.

BBC have the rights to broadcast all of Wales' home matches.

How to live stream Wales v England online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to listen to Wales v England on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

