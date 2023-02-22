France v Scotland rugby: Six Nations 2023 TV channel, kick-off time and radio
Check out how to watch France v Scotland live on TV this weekend, including kick-off time and coverage details.
Scotland enter a critical showdown against France that could firmly launch themselves into Six Nations 2023 title contention.
Gregor Townsend's men have recorded some massive victories during his tenure but have failed to follow up big wins with further big wins. This is a huge opportunity to change the record.
If the Scots topple France in Paris – a tough, though surmountable task – they will have racked up three wins from three games and set up a firecracker showdown with Ireland in Edinburgh in Round 4.
France showed plenty of quality in their encounter with Ireland but were ultimately dispatched by the new tournament favourites.
The destiny of Fabien Galthie's men is out of their hands. Simply, they need an Irish defeat – a favour from elsewhere – if they are to defend their title. However, they also need to keep picking up wins to position themselves well in case of an Irish collapse.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch France v Scotland on TV and online.
When is France v Scotland on TV?
France v Scotland will take place on Sunday 26th February 2023.
Check out our Six Nations TV fixtures schedule for the latest times and information.
France v Scotland kick-off time
France v Scotland will kick off at 3pm.
There's a full slate of Six Nations games taking place this week, including Wales v England.
What TV channel is France v Scotland on?
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free live on ITV1 from 2:15pm.
ITV has the rights to broadcast all of France's home matches.
How to live stream France v Scotland online
You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
How to listen to France v Scotland on radio
Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.
France v Scotland odds
Six Nations 2023 on TV – Round 3
Round 3
Saturday 25th February
Italy v Ireland (2:15pm) ITV1
Wales v England (4:45pm) BBC One / S4C
Sunday 26th February
France v Scotland (3pm) ITV1
