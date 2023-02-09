Ireland rugby team news v France: Six Nations 2023 team announcements
Ireland have named their team to face France as they prepare for arguably the biggest game of the Six Nations 2023 tournament.
Hooker Dan Sheehan has dropped out of the starting line-up due to a hamstring injury, while Rob Herring has been called up to replace him.
Andy Farrell has resisted making any further changes to his squad following a comprehensive victory over Wales during the opening weekend.
Ireland team news v France – Six Nations 2023
Keenan; Hansen, Ringrose, McCloskey, Lowe; Sexton, Murray; Porter, Herring, Bealham; Beirne, Ryan; O'Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris.
Replacements: Kelleher, Kilcoyne, O'Toole, Henderson, Conan, Casey, Byrne, Aki.
When is Ireland v France?
Ireland v France will take place on Saturday 11th February 2023.
The match will kick off at 2:15pm on ITV1.
Six Nations 2023 on TV – Week 2
Round Two
Saturday 11th February
Ireland v France (2:15pm) ITV1
Scotland v Wales (4:45pm) BBC One / S4C
Sunday 12th February
England v Italy (3pm) ITV1
