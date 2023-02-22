Andy Farrell's men put Wales to the sword in Round 1 before dispatching reigning champions France in an impressive victory last time out.

Ireland can take a long stride towards the Six Nations 2023 title if they conquer Italy in Rome this weekend.

The Irish side will be determined to avoid complacency in their remaining outings, starting with a clash against a more competitive Italy team than in recent years.

Italy put up a strong fight against France in their opening match before falling to a narrow defeat and also managed to stick 14 points on the board against England.

Kieran Crowley's team remain a work in progress but they boast flashes of quality that Ireland must be wary of this weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Italy v Ireland on TV and online.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is Italy v Ireland on TV?

Italy v Ireland will take place on Saturday 25th February 2023.

Check out our Six Nations TV fixtures schedule for the latest times and information.

Italy v Ireland kick-off time

Italy v Ireland will kick off at 2:15pm.

There's a full slate of Six Nations games taking place this week, including France v Scotland.

What TV channel is Italy v Ireland on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free live on ITV1 from 1:25pm.

ITV has the rights to broadcast all of Italy's home matches.

How to live stream Italy v Ireland online

You can also live stream the match via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to listen to Italy v Ireland on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Italy v Ireland odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Italy (14/1) Draw (50/1) Ireland (1/50)*

For all the latest Six Nations odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Six Nations 2023 on TV – Round 3

Round 3

Saturday 25th February

Italy v Ireland (2:15pm) ITV1

Wales v England (4:45pm) BBC One / S4C

Sunday 26th February

France v Scotland (3pm) ITV1

Six Nations fixtures

Check out the Six Nations fixtures for each team with our guides below:

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.