England rugby team news v Italy: Six Nations 2023 team announcements
Check out the England team news ahead of their next Six Nations 2023 game this weekend.
Marcus Smith has been dropped from the England team to face Italy in the second week of Six Nations fixtures.
Captain Owen Farrell will assume the fly-half position with this latest development potentially spelling the end of the Smith-Farrell experiment that has divided fans over the last couple of years.
Steve Borthwick will be keen to put his own personal stamp on the team in the lead-up to the World Cup, and this will be seen as one of his first major moves as England coach.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the England team to face Italy.
England team news v Italy – Six Nations 2023
Freddie Steward, Max Malins, Henry Slade, Ollie Lawrence, Ollie Hassell-Collins, Owen Farrell, Jack van Poortvliet, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler, Ollie Chessum, Lewis Ludlam, Jack Willis, Alex Dombrandt
Replacements: Jack Walker, Mako Vunipola, Dan Cole, Nick Isiekwe, Ben Earl, Alex Mitchell, Marcus Smith, Henry Arundell
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
When is England v Italy?
England v Italy will take place on Sunday 12th February 2023.
The match will kick off at 3pm on ITV1.
Check out our Six Nations TV fixtures schedule for the latest times and information.
Six Nations 2023 on TV – Week 2
Round Two
Saturday 11th February
Ireland v France (2:15pm) ITV1
Scotland v Wales (4:45pm) BBC One / S4C
Sunday 12th February
England v Italy (3pm) ITV1
Six Nations fixtures
Check out the Six Nations fixtures for each team with our guides below:
- England Six Nations 2023 fixtures and squad
- France Six Nations 2023 fixtures and squad
- Ireland Six Nations 2023 fixtures and squad
- Italy Six Nations 2023 fixtures and squad
- Scotland Six Nations 2023 fixtures and squad
- Wales Six Nations 2023 fixtures and squad
If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.