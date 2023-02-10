Captain Owen Farrell will assume the fly-half position with this latest development potentially spelling the end of the Smith-Farrell experiment that has divided fans over the last couple of years.

Marcus Smith has been dropped from the England team to face Italy in the second week of Six Nations fixtures.

Steve Borthwick will be keen to put his own personal stamp on the team in the lead-up to the World Cup, and this will be seen as one of his first major moves as England coach.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the England team to face Italy.

England team news v Italy – Six Nations 2023

Freddie Steward, Max Malins, Henry Slade, Ollie Lawrence, Ollie Hassell-Collins, Owen Farrell, Jack van Poortvliet, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler, Ollie Chessum, Lewis Ludlam, Jack Willis, Alex Dombrandt

Replacements: Jack Walker, Mako Vunipola, Dan Cole, Nick Isiekwe, Ben Earl, Alex Mitchell, Marcus Smith, Henry Arundell

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is England v Italy?

England v Italy will take place on Sunday 12th February 2023.

The match will kick off at 3pm on ITV1.

Check out our Six Nations TV fixtures schedule for the latest times and information.

Six Nations 2023 on TV – Week 2

Round Two

Saturday 11th February

Ireland v France (2:15pm) ITV1

Scotland v Wales (4:45pm) BBC One / S4C

Sunday 12th February

England v Italy (3pm) ITV1

Six Nations fixtures

Check out the Six Nations fixtures for each team with our guides below:

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.