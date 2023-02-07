Gregor Townsend's men recorded a third successive victory over rivals England on the opening weekend, but in previous campaigns, they have failed to back up big results with consistent form.

Scotland have another opportunity to mount a charge for the Six Nations title when they face Wales in Edinburgh this weekend.

The Scots are favourites going into this clash and a victory would position them nicely in the mix, especially considering the two favourites, Ireland and France, meet in Dublin on Saturday.

Wales were demolished by Ireland in a 34-10 rout at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff – the pre-match buzz around Warren Gatland's return was short-lived.

Gatland faces a huge task to gear up his men for the trip north. They are firm underdogs here and defeat would all-but condemn them to lingering in the lower reaches of the table come the end of the tournament.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Wales on TV and online.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is Scotland v Wales on TV?

Scotland v Wales will take place on Saturday 11th February 2023.

Check out our Six Nations TV fixtures schedule for the latest times and information.

Scotland v Wales kick-off time

Scotland v Wales will kick off at 4:45pm.

There's a full slate of Six Nations games taking place this week, including Ireland v France.

What TV channel is Scotland v Wales on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free live on BBC One from 4pm. You can also tune in for the match via Welsh-language channel S4C.

BBC have the rights to broadcast all of Scotland's home matches.

How to live stream Scotland v Wales online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to listen to Scotland v Wales on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Scotland v Wales odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Scotland (5/13) Draw (22/1) Wales (23/10)*

For all the latest Six Nations odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Six Nations 2023 on TV – Week 2

Round Two

Saturday 11th February

Ireland v France (2:15pm) ITV1

Scotland v Wales (4:45pm) BBC One / S4C

Sunday 12th February

England v Italy (3pm) ITV1

Six Nations fixtures

Check out the Six Nations fixtures for each team with our guides below:

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.