Reigning champions France lost to Ireland in their Round 2 encounter, the biggest clash of the tournament so far.

England and France head into battle on Saturday for an opportunity at claiming the Six Nations title on the final weekend.

Fabien Galthie's men likely need a bonus point victory over England to stay in touch with Ireland going into the final weekend.

England find themselves as unlikely title contenders despite their opening match defeat to Scotland.

Steve Borthwick has calmed the waters with victories over Italy and Wales, but he faces the biggest tests of his fledgling reign when England take on France and Ireland in the next two rounds. Simply put, but tough to achieve, if England win both matches, they win the Six Nations.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v France on TV and online.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is England v France on TV?

England v France will take place on Saturday 11th March.

Check out our Six Nations TV fixtures schedule for the latest times and information.

England v France kick-off time

England v France will kick off at 4:45pm.

There's a full slate of Six Nations games taking place this week, including Scotland v Ireland.

What TV channel is England v France on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free live on ITV1 from 4:15pm.

ITV has the rights to broadcast all of England's home matches.

How to live stream England v France online

You can also live stream the match via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to listen to England v France on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

England v France odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

England (5/4) Draw (22/1) France (8/11)*

For all the latest Six Nations odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Six Nations 2023 on TV – Round 4

Round 4

Saturday 11th March

Italy v Wales (2:15pm) ITV1 / S4C

England v France (4:45pm) BBC One / ITV1

Sunday 12th March

Scotland v Ireland (3pm) BBC One / S4C

Six Nations fixtures

Check out the Six Nations fixtures for each team with our guides below:

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.