As the deliveries tick by, time wears on, lunch can be a crucial part of the schedule of the day with batters determined to cling on until the break if they find themselves under the cosh.

The Ashes is an absorbing contest that demands maximum concentration and energy from every participant on the field.

As well as a milestone around which to shape an innings, lunch is often a fairly decadent affair for professional sport.

Much depends on individual preferences but the aim of the game is to fuel up without being weighed down.

Of course, not every cricket player adheres to a strict diet regime during a Test match, with countless anecdotes of larger than life characters helping themselves to larger than life portions in the heat of battle.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about when players will take a lunch break in The Ashes 2023.

When is lunch in The Ashes?

The Ashes Test matches will break for lunch at 1pm on each day of every match, assuming there are no delays on the day.

The break will afford players a much-needed rest after each morning session, which runs from 11am until 1pm.

How long is lunch in The Ashes?

Lunch lasts 40 minutes with players able to eat a hearty meal, refresh themselves and recharge ahead of the second and third two-hour sessions of the day.

Of course, these timings are always subject to training with rain and other factors potentially playing a part in shifting the times.

How to watch The Ashes on TV and live stream

You can watch The Ashes live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

You can upgrade to the Sky Sports Cricket channel from just £15 per month as part of a limited time deal or pick up the complete sports package from just £24 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream The Ashes via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch The Ashes via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

