Strictly Come Dancing 2021 live: All the action from Week Three as it happened

Just like that and it’s time for another live show of Strictly Come Dancing!

Last week saw Nina Wadia become the first contestant to leave Strictly 2021, and this week will see the 14 remaining contestants in the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up take to the dance floor for Week Three!

They’ll be hoping to impress the Strictly Come Dancing judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke, who has replaced Bruno Tonioli on the 19th series, and top the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard.

It’s not always easy scoring high, as we’ve seen over the years, with Craig in particular known for being quite harsh when it comes to his judging.

RadioTimes.com columnist and former Strictly pro Ian Waite recently revealed he often disagrees with Craig Revel Horwood’s “low” Strictly scores.

Speaking of Greg Wise’s performance in Week Three, which Craig gave a three, Waite said: “I felt that the showmanship could have been amped up a little bit more as far as the performance was concerned, but I really loved it and I think maybe Craig was a bit harsh with the three.”

As we get ready for Week Three to kick off, join us for our third live blog!

19:21pm

It’s time for Queen AJ and Kai Widdrington who are doing the American Smooth to I Have Nothing by Whitney Houston from The Bodyguard.

19:20pm

The scores are in and it’s 7s across the board, making 28, and pushing Sara to the top of the leaderboard.

19:18pm

Shirley and Anton admit they were nervous after Shirley’s Week One performance, but they were pleasantly surprised. Go, Sara!

19:17pm

Sara’s acting class certainly paid off! And shock: Craig loves it!

19:13pm

It’s time for Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec. Last week, Sara doubled her score and rose to the top of the leaderboard with her ballroom performance. She’s back to Latin this week. Ian Waite recently gave a warning to Sara Davies after she topped the leaderboard.

“If you’re doing Ballroom one week and Latin the next, and if they are weaker in one style – let’s say they’re much stronger in the Ballroom and they’re weaker in the Latin like Sara, you can have ups and downs all the way through.’

So, how did she do?

19:11pm

The scores are in… 3, 5, 7, 6. 21 isn’t too bad!

19:10pm

After those comments, Tess almost forgot head judge Shirley as she tried to rush Dan off the stage. But it’s good news from Shirley who admits she wasn’t “at all disappointed” in Dan’s performance as we all make mistakes. That’s the spirit!

19:07pm

Sadly, Dan didn’t get Anton’s royal, seal of approval after going wrong on the dance floor. And Craig isn’t happy either. “It wasn’t great, sorry!” he says.

Motsi has some words of encouragement, however, telling Dan to “get up, and go and fix the crown!”

19:06pm

Next up is Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova dancing the Foxtrot from the movie Sleeping Beauty. Dan scored an impressive 26 points last week, so he’ll be hoping to maintain his spot on the leaderboard this week with his fairytale performance

19:04pm

House keeping duties! If you want to keep Judi or any of the other contestants in the competition, here’s all the Strictly Come Dancing vote information you need.

19:03pm

And the scores are in: 4, 7, 7, 6, making 24. Down on last week’s score of 25, but not bad. Keep it up, Judi!

19:01pm

Omg! Sean Paul is on our screens. After seeing Judi’s performance last week to his hit Get Busy, he just had to leave a message. More of this please.

6:57pm

Judi sure knows how to bring the heat when it comes to her performances, and tonight is no different. Shirley thinks it’s “fantastic” as she praises Judi for showing off her “femininity.”

Anton thinks Judi could have a career in musical theatre. Craig wasn’t impressed, however, saying there wasn’t enough Charleston content.

6:55pm

First up is Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima, who wowed last week with some twerk-tastic moves. This week, they’re doing a Charleston from the movie Chicago. So, will they be able to top their score from Week Two where they scored 25?

6:53pm

Clad in their Movie Night costumes, the celebs are looking fab! Tom Fletcher is back after having to take the week out due to Covid-19.

6:52pm

The judges have taken their seats, and Shirley Ballas is looking gorge in a beautiful red number!

6:50pm

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals open the show with a beautiful same-sex group dance with Johannes Radebe and Kai Widdrington taking centre stage. Absolutely divine!

6:45pm

I hope you’ve got your popcorn, because it’s time!

6:30pm

We’re back with another Live Blog! Join us as we’ll bring you all the drama, scores and reaction right from the ballroom. Tonight is Movie Night, and it’s looking like it’s going to be a picture perfect evening.

Here’s this week’s Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances:

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe – Paso Doble to He’s a Pirate by Klaus Badelt from Pirates of the Caribbean

Robert Webb and Diane Buswell – Quickstep to The Muppet Show Theme by The Muppets from The Muppet Show

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington – American Smooth to I Have Nothing by Whitney Houston from The Bodyguard

Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu – Couple’s Choice to Spiderman Main Theme by P. Webster and J. Harris from Spiderman: Into The Spiderverse

Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec – Samba to Best Years Of Our Lives by Modern Romance from Shrek

Katie McGlynn and Gorka Marquez – American Smooth to Cruella De Vil by Mel Leven (Dr John version) from Cruella

Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova – Foxtrot to Once Upon A Dream by Seth MacFarlane from Sleeping Beauty

Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin – Jive to Nicest Kids In Town by James Marsden from Hairspray

Greg Wise and Karen Hauer – Paso Doble to The James Bond Theme by Monty Norman from James Bond

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice – Foxtrot to Rose’s Theme by James Horner from

Adam Peaty and Katya Jones – Rumba to I See You by Leona Lewis from Avatar

Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima – Charleston to When You’re Good To Mama by Queen Latifah and Taye Diggs from Chicago

Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse – Couple’s Choice to You’re Welcome by Dwayne Johnson from Moana

Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden – Jive to Johnny B Goode by Chuck Berry from Back To The Future

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday on BBC One. The results show airs Sunday at 7:05pm.