Who left Strictly Come Dancing? First celebrity voted out revealed

Week Two of Strictly Come Dancing is over and there were some big changes on the Strictly 2021 leaderboard from how it looked in Week One.

But one of the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up saw their Strictly journey end sooner than they would have liked. But they can at least take comfort in the fact that head judge Shirley Ballas called it “one of the closest battles I think we’ve ever had in a dance-off”.

The couple that had to wave goodbye was Nina Wadia and Neil Jones and we have to admit to being surprised as we thought they did well in their main dance as well as in the dance-off. The pair lost after being pitted against Katie McGlynn and Gorka Marquez.

“It’s been really fun, thank you so much. [Neil] is incredible, thank you,” Nina said after the elimination.

Her partner, Neil added: “You’ve been a dream. Second partner on the show for me. I wouldn’t have wanted anybody else. You’ve been fantastic and so much fun. Literally, we’re like a married couple – you’ve got both husbands here tonight! It’s been so much fun together, you said you wanted to dance and you’ve done two fantastic dances and I’m really, really, really proud of you.”

It was a tough call for the judges but only Anton Du Beke voted to save Nina. “This is the best you’ve done both dances. The one who upped their game and performed the best I think was Nina and Neil.”

But the others all opted to keep Katie in the competition. “I really thought that both of you gave absolutely all that you’ve got and gave the best performance you did tonight. I just found that one couple was just that little bit more convincing so that is why I’m going to go with Katie and Gorka,” said Motsi Mabuse as she cast her vote.

Now the pressure is on Katie and Gorka to avoid the dance-off again next week!

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One on Saturdays and Sundays.