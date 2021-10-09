Rose Ayling-Ellis moves Strictly judges with emotional Titanic-inspired performance

EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis soared to the top three of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard with an elegant foxtrot performed to a song from the Titanic soundtrack.

In movies week on Strictly Come Dancing, the contestants are tasked to put their developing dance skills to work by crafting routines set to well-known songs from the world of cinema.

Appropriately, pro partner Giovanni Pernice chose Rose’s theme from James Cameron’s Titanic, which proved to be one of the most popular performances of the night – with judges and viewers.

Rose Ayling-Ellis was awarded her personal best score to date, with a grand total of 36 points (nines across the board).

“It was absolutely exquisite and a vision,” said head judge Shirley Ballas. “Giovanni, the beautiful choreography you did – the simplistic way that you led her and danced with her and the beautiful timing – I didn’t realise I was going to get so much beautiful foxtrot timing… very moving, well done.”

Anton Du Beke also gave the performance high praise, comically comparing it with a less successful Titanic-themed performance he gave with Ann Widdecombe many years earlier.

The performance melted the heart of even Strictly’s toughest judge Craig Revel Horwood, who gave his glowing feedback with sign language accompaniment. See the clip below.

Tess Daly declared that there was “not a dry eye in the house” and viewers on Twitter seemed to back that up, with many sharing words of encouragement for Ayling-Ellis and Pernice.

Anyone else got something in their eye? #strictly #Rose — Jojo Moyes (@jojomoyes) October 9, 2021

Another user said that the couple “stole the show” with their heartfelt dance, although it remains to be seen if she can go all the way to lifting that coveted Glitterball trophy.

Rose and Giovanni just stole the show. I’m actually lost for a words. That was incredible. Just incredible. #Strictly pic.twitter.com/fyKarPlwLT — Michael Patterson (@michaelp93) October 9, 2021

Strictly Come Dancing continues tomorrow night at 7:10pm on BBC One.