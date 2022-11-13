The contestants have managed a full week Down Under so far, and over the last few days, we've watched Matt Hancock tackle numerous Bushtucker Trials and Sue Cleaver open up about being adopted while Jill Scott MBE has kept herself entertained with her hot banana water song – but what happened in last night's show?

It may be the weekend but unfortunately for the I'm a Celebrity campmates, they don't get a Saturday off, with the 2022 season continuing last night on ITV.

Not to worry, RadioTimes.com is here to fill you in on last night's show – make sure to check out the I'm a Celebrity 2022 catch-up for Saturday 12th November with the video above.

Jill, Sue and Mike take on the Dingo Dollar challenge. ITV

Last night's episode opened with Scarlette Douglas discovering a vermin outbreak in the camp and told Matt Hancock via sign language.

Meanwhile, Owen Warner woke up in the RV and immediately filled Jill Scott MBE in on his latest dream, in which he visited Nandos with Mike Tindall. I'm sure a post-Jungle trip to the chicken shop with the royal would make Owen peri-peri happy indeed.

The Hollyoaks star then set off to do the latest Bushtucker Trial alongside Matt Hancock, who has been voted to do his fourth challenge on the show, with the pair taking on Who Wants to Look Silly On Air. The Who Wants to be a Millionaire parody took place in front of the other campmates, with Matt and Owen needing to answer questions correctly to win stars for camp.

However, the campmates had clearly taken a few notes from ITV's Quiz, with Matt and Owen being penalised by Ant and Dec after their fellow contestants began coughing over answers and only winning five stars.

Later in the episode, Owen shared his gruelling workout routine with Seann Walsh before Sue, Jill and Chris Moyles went off to do the Dingo Dollar challenge. While they won the Dingo Dollars, the camp didn't receive their treat of popcorn after incorrectly guessing who out of the campmates tweeted the most (spoiler alert: it was Jill).

Viewers at home were then given the chance to vote for the celebrity they wanted to be Camp Leader, while Ant and Dec popped back up to reveal that – drum roll please – Matt Hancock would be taking on the next Bushtucker Trial, titled House of Horrors.

In other news, back in the real world, Olivia Attwood has revealed the "devastating" reason for her exit.

