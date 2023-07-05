While we’ve seen some original Islanders - such as Mitchel Taylor and Whitney Adebayo - find romance with a new partner, unbeknownst to their other halves, others are straying from their seemingly solid relationships (yes, we’re looking at you, Ella Thomas).

If you missed all the action, then don’t worry - you can quickly catch up with RadioTimes.com’s handy recap video.

Read on to find out what went down on last night’s episode of Love Island…

What happened on Love Island summer 2023 last night? Episode 30 recap

Montel McKenzie kisses Tink Reading.

After a kiss with Elom Ahlijah-Wilson on Monday night’s episode, the show started yesterday with Catherine Agbaje filling in Ella and Jess Harding on what had happened.

The girls agreed their friend was “so much better suited” to the hunky personal trainer than her current partner Scott van der Sluis - who appears to be waiting patiently back in the main villa for Catherine to come home! Catherine later told the Beach Hut how she and the footballer had left things “open”.

“I have a connection with Elom, so I’m definitely going to get to know him more,” she revealed.

Back in the villa, things seemed to be going well for Mitchel and new girl Abi Moores, while Gabby Jeffery told Scott that she was “putting some of her eggs in his basket”. Tink Reading and Montel McKenzie also had another chat, with Montel telling the Beach Hut that he found her “refreshing”. He added: “She can hold a conversation, she’s got a bit about her.”

There was only one person on Tyrique Hyde’s mind, though, and that was his partner Ella - who Zachariah joked was “probably chatting to someone else” at that moment.

But his comments were perhaps too on the nose, as the model was actually having a very intense chat with fellow Scot, Ouzy See!

“You coming in has really confused me, I definitely feel something there with us, don’t you?” she asked him, to which he agreed.

And while she had been closed off when she entered Casa, Ella admitted that she was trying not to think too hard about what else was going on, and continued: “I feel like I owe it to myself. You’ve come in, you’re literally my type… I don’t think that’s just a coincidence.”

After telling him that he “seems like a man, not a boy”, Ouzy was left with egg on his face after Ella rejected a smooch - but reassured him: “It’s not that I don’t wanna kiss you, I do, just in my own time.”

That evening, Kady McDermott suggested that Casa play a game of Truth or Dare - and things soon got steamy!

Casa Amor plays Truth or Dare.

With Whitney sharing a kiss with Kodie Murphy and Catherine, Catherine licking Elom’s body and then kissing him, and Ouzy sucking Ella’s toes before finally sharing a smooch - which Ella later admitted had “thrown a spanner in the works, that’s for sure” - Whitney had only one thing left to ask: “Was it a game, or was it just truths?”

Over in the main villa, the boys were getting themselves into all sorts of pickles.

Things headed in the right direction for Abi and Mitchel, who headed to the terrace and shared a kiss, and Zachariah Noble and Molly Marsh finally patched up their relationship and smooched for the first time since her re-entry.

“I missed that so much, I’ve missed you, man. I don’t need to miss you no more though, thank f*** for that. What a lovely kiss,” he told her, as the actress looked close to shedding a few happy tears.

Meanwhile, Tyrique wouldn’t shut up about the feelings he has for Ella - telling Molly that he “thinks he’s on the road to love” for the Scottish beauty, and couldn’t help himself meddling with the other boys, encouraging them to make decisions about the new girls by kissing them.

Torn between both Gabby and Amber Wise - as well as his former romantic partner, Jess - Sammy Root shared his thoughts with Ty.

“If I kiss both of them, it’s not going to change how I feel about them, and it’s possibly gonna f*** things if I did get back with Jess,” he pondered - to which Ty, who seems to have taken on the role of Puck from A Midsummer Night’s Dream, replied: “I’m not saying it’s [kiss] one tonight, I’m saying it’s [kiss] both of them.”

He continued: “F*** Jess for now, bro. Having a blast and kissing two girls in one night, woohoo, 'cause when Jess is back you’re not going to be able to do that.”

His (terrible) advice was put into action by the project manager, who first pulled Amber for a chat and a kiss, and then - although Amber warned him not to do so - did the same thing to Gabby. Awkward.

Looking absolutely thrilled with himself, Sammy told the Beach Hut: “This situation has got layers… it’s like a lasagna. With Ty in my ear and my chat, it’s a confusing situation to be in. It’s not as nice as it looks.”

Yeah, it sure seems that way…

The whole exchange left Sammy feeling closer to creative assistant Gabby, and he pulled Amber to tell her the news.

Though Sammy had at least been honest straightaway about his feelings, Amber was still left in tears, and she petulantly told the Beach Hut: “It just pissed me off because I knew it was going to happen. It was a sh*t kiss anyways.”

But she needn’t have worried about Gabby being her rival, as Sammy later revealed: “Straight after [the kiss], I was thinking about Jess, I’ll be real.”

Ty shared some more lovely words of wisdom with Montel, who was pining for his partner Leah Taylor but was also enjoying spending time with Tink.

“You’ve got to start treating this like a lads holiday,” Tyrique urged, and when Montel added that he “didn’t like Tink enough to be lipsing”, he added: “Just lips her anyways. Bants.”

The whole interaction left Scott, who appears to be the only one in there with a shred of decency, in despair, as he said: “Oh for f***'s sake lads, what have you done to him?”

Leading Tink to the terrace, Montel told her: “You’ve got me feelings all types of different ways, I don’t even know what to think right now”, before leaning in for a kiss and then admitting that it had “been a long time coming”.

But afterwards, the semi-pro footballer told the Beach Hut that his heart was elsewhere. “It opened my eyes. Normally after you kiss someone, you get butterflies or you get a bit excited, but it wasn’t really like that straight afterwards,” Montel revealed. “I was feeling bad, I was just thinking about Leah. I’ve done it, I’ve lived it and I’ve just got to wait for the next few days and see what happens.”

And while Montel and Sammy were snogging half the new girls, over in Casa, Leah and Jess were having a conversation about how much they liked the pair.

Ouzy See and Ella Thomas.

“I’m having the conversations and I’m trying, but I’m just thinking: ‘None of you are Montel,’” Leah said, adding that she hoped he was sleeping on the daybeds in the villa. “And it’s rubbish because I know I’m supposed to be Casa Amor-ing.”

Jess - who has been trying to get to know Kodie - agreed, and added: “I can say that I tried and none of them are Sammy.”

Former dancer Leah continued: “I hope when we go back there, they’re just honest.” Maybe don't bank on that, Leah.

Things appeared to be going really well for Whitney and Lochan Nowacki, who built on their conversations during the day and shared a “slow and steady” kiss together. Lochan told her: “I’m really enjoying where this is going.” Aww!

Elsewhere, her friend Ella was tying herself in knots again over the situation with Ouzy, but admitted that she liked that he was just into her, saying: “That’s what I’ve been saying I wanted, a guy that comes in and is like: ‘It’s Ella’ and doesn’t flirt with all the girls.”

The pair then had a chat in bed, and Ella told him: “I feel like I’m really pushing myself, like you actually have made my head f***ed,” before having what looked to be a sneaky kiss…

In the morning, though, Ella told the girls that she was still feeling very conflicted about Tyrique, and told them: “I woke up this morning and I do really miss Ty, he’s playing on my mind. Ouzy’s so lovely. He’s come in and been like ‘I want Ella’, which is what I wanted.”

Catherine also felt torn between Elom and Scott, but said she felt “more relatable” with the former, stating that her head could “possibly be turned”.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox

And while Jess told the girls: “I miss Sammy. I’m still open, but my heart’s over there. At least I can say I tried”, it appeared that the previous night’s events had done nothing to clear up Sammy’s conundrum - as he again turned to Ty for advice.

“There’s no harm in getting to know Amber and Gabby, you might as well keep both on the go,” Ty told Sammy, leading Sammy to say he would “need to have a minute to figure this out”.

After kissing and cuddling in bed with Tink all evening, Montel was also unsure of what to do. Telling the boys that he thought he would like the project manager more after smooching with her, but “didn’t really”, he then bizarrely pulled her for a chat and told her: “I feel like I’ve got a lot more in common with you than Leah. You’re easier to talk to. You seem pretty real.”

And while he dished out the dating tips to the other boys, it seemed Tyrique - who told the others that he is “so locked in” with his “strong feelings” for Ella - will need some advice of his own, as Ella grew ever closer to Ouzy.

After the Scottish footballer gave her a massage, the pair admitted that they felt a connection - and shortly afterwards, both houses received a text to say there would be a recoupling that evening.

So who will Ella choose? We’ll have to wait until tonight to find out!

