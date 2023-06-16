However, by the end of the episode, Tyrique came to his senses and set the record straight with the girls.

The drama continued on Love Island last night, as Tyrique Hyde continued to crack on with Leah Taylor while his former partner Ella Thomas watched on from a distance.

Also on last night's episode, the girls competed in a challenge, and as the winner, Jess Harding was rewarded with a date with new boy Scott van der Sluis.

Didn't get to tune in last night? Well fear not, we have a video recap above, as well as a detailed breakdown of episode 11.

What happened on Love Island summer 2023 last night? Episode 11 recap

The episode continued with Ella wrapping up her heated conversation with Ty. She then joined her girls in the bedroom to offload.

Later in the kitchen, Whitney Adebayo and Catherine Agbaje addressed Jess Harding about her behaviour towards Molly Marsh. They felt that she'd been whispering about Molly and didn't think it was nice. Upon hearing this, Jess got emotional and stormed off.

Mehdi Edno, who had seen the whole thing, wasn't happy, warning Whitney that if she had made Jess cry he wasn't interested in being with her. Upstairs in the bedroom, Whitney complained to the girls about Mehdi's behaviour.

That night, Molly returned to her bed with Mitchel Taylor and all the Love Island 2023 contestants settled down.

The next day, Ella woke up upset, telling the girls Ty hadn't even bothered to say hello to her in the morning. Whitney decided to pull Mehdi for a chat and explained that she hadn't intentionally made Jess cry, but he wasn't listening. Jess decided to talk to Mehdi and clear things up, and he finally understood.

It was now time for the girls to play a football inspired game, after which the boys would vote for the sexiest player. The game saw Tyrique receiving multiple red cards, while Zachariah Noble landed kisses from Molly, Charlotte Summer, Whitney and Ella. Meanwhile, Sammy got a kiss from Leah, which Jess wasn't too fond of.

The boys voted Jess as the sexiest player, earning her a reward in the form of a date with new boy and professional footballer Scott. But Sammy wasn't pleased, as he shouted across the villa that he had options.

Jess set off on her date, and the duo seemed to get on like a house on fire as they talked over olives and wine.

Back in the villa, Sammy flirted with Leah, and Tyrique finally revealed which girl he was feeling. First, he pulled Leah for a chat as he told her he just wanted to be friends. He then sat down with Ella and admitted that she'd always been his top priority and he just wanted to focus on them. Cute!

