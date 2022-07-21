Reece was one of four new arrivals at the villa in last night's episode – along with Jamie Allen , Nathalia Campos and Lacey Edwards – and it appears he's wasting no time in causing a bit of drama.

It looks like things are going to get tense on tonight's episode of Love Island – with a first look teasing that Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu will go on a date with new bombshell Reece Ford .

While Davide Sanclimenti is still busy giving new girl Nathalia a tour of the villa, he seizes his moment to speak to Ekin-Su, telling her: "You intrigue me, that’s why I wanted to speak to you first."

And he later chooses to go on a date with her, promoting Deji Adeniyi to declare: "You’ve got balls, my boy."

Davide, however, doesn't seem too concerned, simply saying: "I am calm and chill... I don’t see competition."

But will he still be saying that when Ekin-Su returns from the date? Love Island viewers will have to tune into tonight's episode to find out.

Meanwhile, the other new bombshells will also be going on their first dates in the episode, with Jamie choosing Danica Taylor, Nathalia going for Adam Collard and Lacey picking Deji.

Love Island airs at 9pm nightly on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

