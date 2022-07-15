11 Love Island memes and reactions that perfectly sum up season 8

However, the only thing more entertaining than the actual episodes are all the memes, tweets and reactions that follow across social media, and fans haven't been holding back!

This year's season of Love Island hasn't disappointed, delivering pure drama, chaotic couplings and devastating dumpings – particularly where Casa Amor is concerned.

From Davide Sanclimenti's iconic quotes lighting up the internet to Andrew Le Page's recent Coco Lodge confession inspiring a number of viral photoshops, Love Island fans always come through with the funniest comments.

With so many worth highlighting, we've put together a list of our favourite Love Island 2022 reactions ahead of tonight's episode, which will finally be bringing back the Movie Night challenge.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

No more elephant juice for Luca

Luca Bish and Gemma Owen hit a major milestone in their relationship last night, with the fishmonger declaring his love for Gemma – a moment I think we all saw coming since Week 1 of the series.

While Gemma did eventually say it back, fans couldn't help but cringe slightly when one of her first responses was: "That's actually mad to hear that". The dressage rider is still playing it cool with just a few weeks to go until the final!

Ekin-De stans rise

It's safe to say that Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide are currently the front-runners for the fans' favourite couple, with the fiery duo winning the hearts of the nation even if they haven't quite won each other's just yet.

While Davide admitted last night that he has "big, big feelings" for the soap actress, it's been a rocky journey so far – with the pair getting into a few shouting matches over Ekin-Su's wondering eye and Davide's reluctance to show affection.

That being said, their enemies-to-lovers trajectory means they definitely deserve their own romcom!

Three's a crowd

Andrew has been acting a little loco since Coco entered the villa, choosing to couple up with the Casa Amor addition when Tasha Ghouri returned to the villa with Billy. However, it didn't take long for Tasha and Andrew to reunite – and unfortunately, they didn't mind making up for lost time in the same bed as Coco.

Fans were quick to point out the extreme awkwardness of the bedtime scene, with the couple sharing a cuddle before heading off to their different beds.

"That's my line, Natasha"

Since entering the villa as the season's first bombshell, Davide has naturally been the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to quotes.

From the iconic phrases he's said in anger like "actress, liar, go the f**k out" and "you're as fake as the Louis Vuitton bag from China", to telling the girls to be "ready for the ride of their life" during a challenge, Davide's way with words is a pure talent.

Danica for The Apprentice 2022

While Danica Taylor's search for love hasn't proved fruitful so far on Love Island, she has proved that she deserves a seat in Lord Alan Sugar's boardroom with her efficient approach to forming partnerships.

Fans took to Twitter during last night's episode to comment on the professional nature of the coupling up chat she had with Casa Amor addition Billy Brown, with Danica telling him: "With me and you, we get along, we need to maintain that and do you know what? If we decide that's something romantic or something, then it's all steam ahead."

Let's hope this romantic deal doesn't fall through!

Indiyah needs to work on her poker face

Being one of the season 8 OGs, Indiyah Polack is a firm fan favourite at this point – part of the reason being that she isn't afraid to show how's she's feeling.

From her powerful eye rolls (that were directed at Dami Hope following his Casa Amor antics) to her memeable looks of surprise, Indiyah never fails to make viewers crack up with her extremely relatable expressions.

It's gone t*ts up for Tasha and Andrew

It's been a long and bumpy road for Andrew and Tasha and, while the couple became official in last night's episode when Tasha asked him to be her boyfriend, they both found themselves in the bottom six after the public voted for their favourite islanders.

We don't yet know whether they'll still be in the villa after tonight's episode but the public haven't forgotten that Andrew made a bit of a boob of himself during Tasha's stay at Casa Amor.

Let's hope Paige and Adam just call an Uber

Earlier in the week, Jacques O'Neill made an emotional exit from the villa, finding it hard to watch Adam Collard get to know his love interest Paige Thorne but promising Paige that he'd be picking her up from the airport.

After the last few episodes however, he may have changed his mind, with the Welsh paramedic coupling up with bombshell Adam whilst getting to know him. Perhaps Paige should just call an Uber instead!

Roll the tapes!

With many of the Love Island couples finally reconciling after the events of Casa Amor, fans can't help but crave the drama – and there's no better way to stir things up than to bring back the villa's Movie Night.

The challenge, which was introduced during last year's series, gets the islanders to pick a clip to watch with the videos usually exposing secrets that some of the contestants were hoping to keep under wraps. Thankfully, the producers have heard our cries and will be unpacking the projector in tonight's episode – time to get the popcorn out!

Summer and Josh – we're looking at you!

While Summer Botwe and Josh Samuel Le Grove took us all by surprise when they began flirting with one another, what the public found even more shocking was their inability to stick to one accent.

From American and English to all sorts of different twangs, the couple can't help but stick to one whilst chatting to one another – and we can't tell if it's cute or just annoying.

It's giving limited attention span

Finally – this is all of us whilst watching Love Island. Bring on tonight's episode!

Love Island 2022 continues tonight (Friday 15th July) at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.