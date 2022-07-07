What happened in Love Island episode 31 last night? Full recap

While some of the girls, including Paige Thorne and Gemma Owen , seemed excited to return to their boys back in the main villa, some of the main boys worried about their decision. Dami Hope had to decide whether to stay with his current partner Indiyah Polack or recouple with new girl Summer Botwe, who he's been sharing a bed with.

ITV2's Love Island continued with Casa Amor coming to its last full day, as the Love Island 2022 line-up received a text that a recoupling would be taking place, in which they would get to decide whether they wanted to stick or twist with one of the Casa Amor 2022 cast members.

Meanwhile, Andrew Le Page has been getting close to Coco Lodge for the last couple of days.

Didn't get to watch Love Island last night?

You can watch Love Island on catch up. Otherwise, here's a full recap of Love Island episode 31.

What happened in Love Island episode 31 last night?

Jacques kisses Cheyanne ITV

After making the decision to "crack on", Jacques O'Neill decided that he needed to pick between Mollie Salmon and Cheyanne Kerr. Feeling he had a better connection with Cheyanne, he pulled Mollie for a chat to let her down gently.

Later that night, he shared a kiss with Cheyanne, before asking if she wanted to share a bed together.

The next morning, the girls and boys woke up to an update about Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu's salon over in Casa Amor. She'd tried to keep it a secret, however, new boy George Tasker couldn't help telling the boys that there had been some touching under the covers between them.

Elsewhere things seemed to be going very well for Danica Taylor and new boy Josh Samuel Le Grove, however, Indiyah was starting to have some doubts about her relationship with Dami, after enjoying conversations with Deji Adeniyi.

Over in the main villa, Jacques gushed about his night in bed with Cheyanne, and Davide Sanclimenti revealed that he'd shared some kisses with Mollie while in bed.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

With all the islanders enjoying their time in Casa Amor, what better way to shake things up than with a recoupling?

That afternoon, the islanders received a text telling them to get ready for a recoupling in which the original boys and girls would choose whether they wanted to "stick or twist".

Back in Casa Amor, Paige and Gemma rejoiced, as they couldn't be wait to get back to their boys, but for some of the girls (ahem, Tasha Ghouri) it was going to be a slightly harder decision.

And the same could be said for her Andrew in the main villa, as the real estate agent sobbed to the boys about Tasha, after getting close to Coco the days before.

Laura Whitmore returns to the Love Island villa Lifted Entertainment/ ITV

That evening the islanders got ready for the recoupling.

Passing the new girls in the bathroom, Luca Bish asked Summer if she was feeling "confident" and she told him that she believes in her "sauce" – ok, girl!

Now all dressed up, the islanders gathered around the fire pit as Laura Whitmore walked in to the villa and asked the new girls to stand with her.

Will the boys stick or twist? All will be revealed in tonight's recoupling.

New episodes of Love Island air at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub every day except Saturday. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.