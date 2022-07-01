What happened in Love Island episode 25 last night? Full recap

Following a nice, chilled day in the villa, the Love Island 2022 line-up learned that the public had been voting for the most compatible couples, and those with the fewest votes risked being dumped from the island.

But as is often the case with Love Island, there was a twist – only one girl and one boy would be leaving the villa, and it was up to the saved islanders to decide.

And there's more as ITV confirmed the return of Casa Amor, which will be "coming soon" to the dating show.

Didn't get to tune in last night? You can watch Love Island on catch up, otherwise read on for our full recap of episode 25.

What happened on Love Island episode 25 last night?

Ekin-Su and Davide went on a date ITV

Last night, the hideaway opened with Gemma Owen and Luca Bish getting to enjoy a night there.

Following the latest recoupling, the islanders also got to enjoy a special brunch in their couples.

As they sat down in their pairs they chatted about the future, with Tasha Ghouri telling Andrew Le Page that it'd be nice to be called his "girlfriend" at some point.

After the brunch, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu received a text saying that her and Davide Sanclimenti would be going on their first date. They both went off to get ready and left the villa for a date of grape treading, followed by cheese and wine.

When they sat down for a chat, Ekin-Su told Davide that she was going to do what she needed to make it up to him and he admitted that it would take some time. They ended the date with a kiss.

Later that day, the islanders received a text telling them to gather around the fire pit.

They learned that the public had been voting for the most compatible couples, and those with the fewest votes risked being dumped from the island.

The first couple saved were Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope, followed by Paige Thorne and Jacques O'Neill, and Gemma and Luca.

That left just one safe spot, which was given to Davide and Ekin-Su.

This meant Andrew and Tasha, Danica Taylor and Jay Younger, and Antigoni Buxton and Charlie Radnedge were at risk of being dumped from the island.

But only one girl and one boy would be leaving the villa, and it was up to the other islanders to decide.

The girls would choose the guy they wanted to send home, and the guys would choose the girl they wanted to send home.

We wonder who it'll be...

