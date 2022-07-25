Love Island spoilers as Ekin-Su reveals her baby dreams

Following the pair becoming exclusive on last night's episode, tonight will see Ekin-Su stood on the terrace with Tasha Ghouri talking about her new relationship. She says: "This place is magical. If we have kids I want to take them here."

It seems things are full steam ahead for Love Island 's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti , as tonight's episode sees Ekin-Su thinking about their future – including about the couple potentially having children.

Tasha replies by saying, "Oh my god it’d be like, 'This is where I met your dad!'" to which Ekin-Su says, "Oh stop, you’re going to make me cry!"

Of course, that's not the only development set to take place tonight. The new episode will also see the islanders take part in the Love Island talent show, for which Danica Taylor will perform a dance, Adam Collard will perform a magic trick and Davide will whip up a signature dish.

Davide cooks a signature dish on tonight's Love Island ITV

Meanwhile, Indiyah Polack will be playing a musical instrument and Andrew Le Page will in some way bring his estate agent skills to the villa.

The episode will also see Gemma Owen and Danica having a chat about footballers, as the latter admits that she really does like Jamie Allen.

Danica says, "I know there’s sometimes a bit of a stereotype. Is he the kind of guy, young footballers, [who] go into the clubs… I do forget your dad is primetime…", to which Gemma replies that Jamie "knows he’s decent looking, he knows he can probably get girls… but it genuinely does depend on the type of person."

Danica says that she just has to "hope and believe that the Jamie" she's seeing is really him and that's "exactly what he’d be like on the outside."

As for how things develop with Danica and Jamie, we'll have to wait until tonight's episode to find out.

Love Island airs at 9pm nightly on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

