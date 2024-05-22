Once again, a group of singletons will be unleashed on a luxury villa in Majorca, where they will go on dates and complete a variety of challenges in the hopes of finding love – and a share of that £50,000 prize fund.

The Love Island 2024 line-up is still to be announced, but rumours are spreading like wildfire, as per usual.

Maya Jama is confirmed to be returning as host for the fourth time, having worked on a winter, summer and All Stars edition of the show since taking over from Laura Whitmore in late 2022.

Comedian Iain Stirling will also be back to perform his trademark narration, which has been a major part of the show since its current iteration launched in 2015.

In the lead-up to the Love Island 2024 line-up being revealed, ITV has confirmed that contestants will not be able to have friends and family run their social media accounts while they are inside the villa (via BBC News).

This marks a return to a policy that was temporarily dropped for the recent All Stars edition, but that the broadcaster states is part of its "continued commitment to duty of care".

Molly Smith and Tom Clare went on to win that milestone edition of the show, beating competition from Callum Jones and Jess Gale, who placed second overall.

Meanwhile, the previous summer edition – which unfolded across June and July of last year – saw 22-year-olds Jess Harding and Sammy Root rise to the top of the ranking. Alas, they broke up less than two months later.

Love Island returns at 9pm on Monday 3rd June on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX.

