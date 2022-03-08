Dancing on Ice final moved as ITV switches schedule

The skating competition, which usually airs at 7:30pm on Sunday nights, will be off the air for a week to make room for the FA Cup Quarter Final, set to air on ITV from 6pm.

Fans of Dancing on Ice will have a bit longer to wait until the winner of this year's series is announced as the 2022 final is being replaced by the FA Cup on Sunday 20th March.

The Dancing on Ice final will instead air the week after, according to The Sun, as the remaining celebrities take to the rink for the last time before the winner is crowned.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to ITV for comment.

On 20th March, ITV and BBC One are sharing broadcasting duties for the FA Cup Quarter Final, with ITV airing Crystal Palace vs Everton from 12:30pm and Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool from 6pm, while the BBC airs Southampton vs Man City at 3pm.

As for Dancing on Ice, the long-running ITV competition continues this Sunday, with former Strictly pro Brendan Cole, The Vamps singer Connor Ball, The Pussycat Dolls' Kimberly Wyatt, BMX racer Kye Whyte and dancer Regan Gascoigne set to skate in the highly-anticipated semi-final.

Last weekend, Stef Reid was the latest contestant to leave the show, becoming the seventh celebrity to be voted out of the competition.

Dancing on Ice is on ITV on Sundays. To find out what's on telly tonight, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.