Ellie Simmonds explains how she'll adapt Strictly routines

The Paralympic champion swimmer and broadcaster was announced as one of the celebs taking part in this year's competition, and though details about her pro partner have been kept tightly under wraps, the star opened up about the adjustments they've had to make to the dances.

Excitement is at an all time high for Strictly Come Dancing , with the Strictly 2022 contestants set to take to the dance floor once again later this month, including Ellie Simmonds .

"He’s never danced this with anyone with dwarfism before and I've never ever danced before in my life," she explained during a chat with RadioTimes.com and other press.

"So we said to each other we're just gonna see how it is, you know, adapt. Like if I have to hold him differently, I'll hold him differently. It might be so different but I think if I can do it, which is completely out of my comfort zone, people watching from home can realise they can adapt.

"Like dancing is for all, isn't it? We all dance, we love to go out on a disco night, you know, letting our hair down, dancing in the kitchen."

Ellie Simmonds. Getty

The Paralympian also revealed how changes have been made to make participating in the show accessible for her.

She explained: "I was able to get around the studio just to make sure that things will work for me. They've given me even something simple like lower rails so I can put my outfits on. We get a physio support, psychology support, it's [got] the best inclusivity and support that I've ever been on."

Simmonds will be joined on the dance floor by a slew of famous faces, including Richie Anderson, Jayde Adams, Tyler West, Ellie Taylor, Tony Adams MBE, Fleur East and Hamza Yassin.

