The new series stars Fionn Whitehead as the young orphan Pip, who gets a chance to rise above his station thanks to the eccentric Miss Havisham.

The new adaptation of Great Expectations is arriving on BBC One this weekend, and it has been penned by none other than Steven Knight of Peaky Blinders and SAS Rogue Heroes fame.

Olivia Colman takes on the role of Miss Havisham, while the cast is rounded out by the likes of Shalom Brune-Franklin, Ashley Thomas and Matt Berry. But who else stars in the series and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Great Expectations.

Great Expectations cast

Here are the main cast members and characters in Great Expectations. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Fionn Whitehead as Pip

Shalom Brune-Franklin as Estella

Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham

Ashley Thomas as Mr Jaggers

Johnny Harris as Magwitch

Hayley Squires as Mrs Sara Gargery

Owen McDonnell as Mr Joe Gargery

Laurie Ogden as Biddy

Matt Berry as Mr Pumblechook

Trystan Gravelle as Compeyson

Rudi Dharmalingam as Wemmick

Fionn Whitehead plays Pip

BBC/FX Networks/Pari Dukovic

Who is Pip? Pip is an orphan, living with his sister and brother-in-law, who yearns for a greater lot in life and eventually gets a chance to become a gentleman, thanks to Miss Havisham.

Where have I seen Fionn Whitehead? Whitehead is best known for his roles in the Christopher Nolan film Dunkirk, the Black Mirror interactive film Bandersnatch, the film Emily and an episode of Inside No. 9.

Shalom Brune-Franklin plays Estella

BBC/FX Networks/Pari Dukovic

Who is Estella? Estella is the adopted daughter of Miss Havisham who helps to teach Pip how to become a gentleman.

Where have I seen Shalom Brune-Franklin? Brune-Franklin is best-known for her roles in Doctor Doctor, Our Girl, Roadkill, Line of Duty and The Tourist.

Olivia Colman plays Miss Havisham

BBC/FX Networks/Pari Dukovic

Who is Miss Havisham? Miss Havisham is a mysterious and eccentric woman who offers to teach Pip to become a gentleman.

Where have I seen Olivia Colman? Colman won an Oscar for her role in The Favourite, and has also appeared in films such as The Lost Daughter, The Father, The Lobster, Hot Fuzz, and Murder on the Orient Express. Her TV appearances have included major roles in series such as Broadchurch, Peep Show, The Crown, Heartstopper and Landscapers.

Ashley Thomas plays Mr Jaggers

BBC/FX Networks/Pari Dukovic

Who is Mr Jaggers? Mr Jaggers is a corrupt and powerful lawyer living in London.

Where have I seen Ashley Thomas? Thomas is known for his roles in Top Boy, Them, The Ipcress File, 24: Legacy, Black Mirror and more.

Johnny Harris plays Magwitch

BBC/FX Networks/Pari Dukovic

Who is Magwitch? Magwitch is an escaped convict who has a chance encounter with Pip.

Where have I seen Johnny Harris? Harris previously appeared in Steven Knight's adaptation of A Christmas Carol, and is also known for This is England '86, The Salisbury Poisonings, War Horse, Dorian Gray, RocknRolla, and Atonement.

Hayley Squires plays Mrs Sara Gargery

BBC/FX Networks/Miya Mizuno

Who is Mrs Sara Gargery? Mrs Sara Gargery is Pip's sister and ward.

Where have I seen Hayley Squires? Squires is known for her roles in films such as I, Daniel Blake, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, and In the Earth, as well as series such as Collateral and Adult Material.

Owen McDonnell plays Mr Joe Gargery

BBC/FX Networks/Pari Dukovic

Who is Mr Joe Gargery? Mr Joe Gargery is Pip's brother-in-law and the husband of Sara.

Where have I seen Owen McDonnell? McDonnell is known for his role as Niko in Killing Eve, as well as for appearances in Death in Paradise, Silent Witness and The Bay.

Laurie Ogden plays Biddy

BBC/FX Networks/Miya Mizuno

Who is Biddy? Biddy is Pip's childhood friend.

Where have I seen Laurie Ogden? Ogden is best known for her role in 2021 film The Colour Room.

Matt Berry plays Mr Pumblechook

FX Networks,Miya Mizuno

Who is Mr Pumblechook? Mr Pumblechook is Joe's uncle who brings the family an offer from Miss Havisham.

Where have I seen Matt Berry? Berry is best known for his roles in comedies such as The IT Crowd, What We Do in the Shadows, Year of the Rabbit, and Toast of London, as well as appearances in The Book of Boba Fett and films such as Christopher Robin and Snow White and the Huntsman.

Trystan Gravelle plays Compeyson

BBC/FX Networks/Pari Dukovic

Who is Compeyson? Compeyson is an escaped convict who has a feud with Magwitch.

Where have I seen Trystan Gravelle? Gravelle is best known for his roles in Mr Selfridge, The Terror, A Discovery of Witches, Baptiste, Britannia, Quiz, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Rudi Dharmalingam plays Wemmick

BBC/FX Networks/Pari Dukovic

Who is Wemmick? Wemmick is Mr Jaggers's assistant.

Where have I seen Rudi Dharmalingam? Dharmalingam is best-known for his appearances in series such as The Lazarus Project, The Split, Our Girl and Doctor Who.

