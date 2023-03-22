The movie , which marks Frances O’Connor’s directorial debut , is far from a traditional biopic, blurring the line between fact and fiction as it tries to connect the dots between Emily’s ( Sex Education star Emma Mackey) life and her sole novel.

Emily landed in UK cinemas at the end of 2022 and hooked viewers with its imaginative dive into the life of Wuthering Heights author, Emily Brontë.

When discussing Emily, O’Connor previously told RadioTimes.com: "She's a rebel and a misfit and a genius, but she just doesn't know it yet."

She continued: "And I think in a way it's like an origin story about how this young woman finds her power – it follows very much that kind of hero's journey arc."

"She died when she was 30, she was an intensely private person," she added. "And yet she wrote this novel that's just full of this kind of huge passionate feeling, this kind of darkness. And I just thought, well, who is she? You know, to write this kind of work."

If you're wondering how you can watch the film in 2023, read on for everything you need to know.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch Emily online

Emily is available for rent or purchase online in the UK and is also available on DVD from all good retailers.

UK fans can rent or purchase the movie on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, or YouTube.

Emily landed in UK cinemas on 14th October 2022. The film initially premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

Is Emily available to stream on Netflix?

No, Emily is not currently available to stream on Netflix.

Bleecker Street has distribution rights for the movie in the US, and those movies usually head to Hulu following the theatrical release.

The poster for Emily starring Emma Mackey Warner Bros

In the UK, Warner Bros. holds distribution rights, which may mean the film heads to another streaming platform in the near-future.

Netflix could get the licensing rights eventually, but fans will have to wait for more information on streaming options for now.

Emily was released in UK cinemas on Friday 14th October 2022. Check out more of our Movies coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.