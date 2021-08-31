Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs Galaxy Watch 3: is it worth upgrading to Samsung’s new smartwatch?

If you have a Samsung phone, you either already own a Samsung watch or have considered buying one. Working seamlessly with Samsung smartphones, the smartwatches deliver fitness and sleep tracking, along with message notifications and music controls.

Advertisement

With the release of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 in August, we put the new smartwatch head-to-head against its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 3.

Looking at design, features and price, we compare the brand’s two premium smartwatches – the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 – to help you decide whether now is the right time to upgrade your smartwatch.

Looking for more on Samsung? Read our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review and Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 review. Or, head to our best smartwatch guide for more recommendations.

Jump to:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs Galaxy Watch 3: key differences at a glance

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is cheaper at £249

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has a digital bezel, which the Watch 3 has a rotating bezel

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has new WearOS software

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has a new BioActive Sensor used for the body composition analysis tool

Both smartwatches have a similar battery life

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs Galaxy Watch 3: in detail

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs Galaxy Watch 3: design

While the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 looks more like a traditional watch with a rotating bezel, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has a digital bezel. This gives the Galaxy Watch 4 a very minimalist look.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is available in four colours; rose gold, silver, black and green. In comparison, there are only three options for the Galaxy Watch 3, all with a metallic finish; mystic black, mystic silver and mystic bronze.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs Galaxy Watch 3: price

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is the cheaper of the two smartwatches with a starting price of £249. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is £100 more expensive at £349.

However, Samsung has also released a more expensive model, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which has the same starting price as the Galaxy Watch 3 at £349.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs Galaxy Watch 3: features

Featuring the new WearOS software, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is easy to navigate. Accompanied by the Samsung Wearable app, it is easy to set up GPS settings and see a full breakdown of workouts or sleep monitoring. With the Galaxy Watch 4, you can monitor over 100 activities, including outdoor swimming, yoga and hiking.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 also has a new BioActive Sensor that is utilised in the smartwatch’s body composition analysis tool that breakdown stats into specifics, including skeletal muscle, body fat and BMI.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our deals newsletter to get the latest offers on TV tech, streaming, gaming, smart home and more. You are now signed up to our deals newsletter! Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of RadioTimes.com) would love to send you our deals newsletters, together with relevant offers and other promotions from our carefully selected partners. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs Galaxy Watch 3: battery life

The battery life of the two smartwatches is similar. On average, both the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 will last two days.

However, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4’s battery life can be stretched an extra day if you’re not an avid user of fitness and sleep tracking.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs Galaxy Watch 3: which smartwatch should you buy?

If you do not already have a Samsung watch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is a better choice. The new WearOS software in the new smartwatch is extremely user-friendly and easier to use. It is also cheaper, has a new body composition tool and a streamlined design.

If you already own the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and enjoy its rotating bezel and larger size, you might want to consider the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic instead. It is the same price as the Galaxy Watch 3 and features the new WearOS software, too.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch 4:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 deals

Advertisement

For more product guides and reviews, head to the Technology section. Looking for deals? Try our Black Friday 2021 for advice on getting the most from the sales event.